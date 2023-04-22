The Elder Scrolls 6 Fans Worried Following New Xbox Update

Xbox fans looking forward to The Elder Scrolls 6 are a bit worried following a new update from Xbox. The Elder Scrolls 6 was announced all the way back in 2018. That was five years ago, yet it's still in pre-production. And it will remain in pre-production until Starfield is released this September. After this, it sounds like the game could be in development for another five years, at minimum. This would mean, at minimum, it's not releasing until 2028.

This speculation has erupted following some official Microsoft doccuments surfacing online as part of the ongoing acquisition process of Activision Blizzard. According to these documents, Microsoft is anticipating one game in development, an unnamed franchise sequel, to take potentially 10 years of development. It's unclear what this game could be other than The Elder Scrolls 6. The only other game it could be is the Fable reboot, which has been having serious development issues that have in turn delayed the game's development.

Assuming it is The Elder Scrolls 6, like many are, it could be even worse than a 2028 release. This is assuming that the game started pre-production in 2018, which isn't exactly clear. If it didn't start pre-production until later, then this 2028 date could be pushed even further back. Whatever the case, it sounds like The Elder Scrolls 6 could very well end up being a cross-gen release on Xbox Series X and whatever the next Xbox is, which is anticipated to release before 2030, likely sometime around 2027 or 2028.

Most intriguing redactions from last week's amended complaint in the gamer lawsuit agains the Microsoft-Activision deal:



- A Microsoft franchise sequel on a possible 10-year dev cycle

- A presumably detailed explanation of something bad from May 2022 (Redfall/Starfield delay?) pic.twitter.com/OJETHAy8MM — Stephen Totilo (@stephentotilo) April 20, 2023

Unfortunately, right now all we have is speculation. Some Xbox fans are hopeful we will hear about the game this summer at Summer Games Fest, possibly around the five-year anniversary of its announcement, but this is likely wishful thinking, as Bethesda Game Studios is not going to talk about the game in a consequential way until it releases Starfield. In the meantime, take all of this speculation for what it is, which is complete speculation. In other words, take it with a grain of salt.