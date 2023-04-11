The Elder Scrolls 6 Multiplayer Mode Possibly Leaked

The Elder Scrolls 6 may have a multiplayer mode, or at least that's what a few new job listings out of Bethesda Game Studios potentially suggest. The Elder Scrolls is traditonally a single-player series, and this is how its viewed by the public, despite the success of The Elder Scrolls Online. That said, perhaps the success of The Elder Scrolls Online and the general rise in popularity of multiplayer/live service games has Bethesda and Bethesda Game Studios wondering if The Elder Scrolls 6 could benefit from having multiplayer.

Speculation that the long-awaited, highly anticipated, and far away game is going to have some type of multiplayer element is the direct result of several job listings out of Bethesda Game Studios that mention multiplayer. For example, the studio is attempting to hire an Associate Level Designer that must meet the following qualification: "strong familiarity with a variety of open-world multiplayer games."

Now, this could be for any game, right? It could even be for Starfield, right? Not really. There's also a requirement that notes applicants should "have experience with The Elder Scrolls Construction Set or GECK." Why would need experience working with The Elder Scrolls Construction Set if you're not going to be working on an Elder Scrolls game? And why would you need experience with open-world multiplayer games if you weren't making an open-world multiplayer game? This is why the speculation has erupted that the game will have some type of multiplayer elements, at the very least.

At the moment of publishing, Bethesda, nor its parent company Xbox, nor any individual involved with the game, has commented on these job listings and the speculation they have created. We don't anticipate this changing for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, take this speculation with a grain of salt.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. Would you like to see The Elder Scrolls 6 have multiplayer elements or should Bethesda Game Studios focus on delivering a single-player expereicen only?

H/T, Tech 4 Gamers.