Starfield Xbox Series X Version Now 94th Rated Game of the Year

The Metacritic score of the Xbox Series X version of Starfield has dipped again, this time to 83, which means it's now tied as the 94th highest-rated game of 2023. In other words, there are apparently 93 games released this year, so far, that are better than the Xbox Series X version of Starfield. Why is the Xbox Series X version four points lower than the PC version of the Bethesda RPG, which boasts an 87? It's impossible to say, but it may have something to do with the fact that the Xbox Series X version does not run the game as well as high-end gaming PCs, which will have served as the base for most PC reviews of the game.

With an 87 rating, the PC version of Starfield is currently rated the 41st best game of year. This is obviously substantially better, but still puts it firmly outside the category of highest rated game of the year. And unfortunately for Bethesda, both of these scores could still lower as more reviews will likely come in for both.

Why are the scores -- especially the Xbox Series X version, which has dipped several points since the first wave of reviews -- falling? Well, this usually happens on Metacritic. Over time, as more reviews for a game come in, the score dips. This doesn't happen all the time, but it happens often, and it's because publishers are often very selective with review codes, sending out codes to outlets they think the game will score most positively with. And the phenomena proves they are right to do so.

All of that said, while Starfield isn't performing that well on Metacritic compared to some other releases this year, 83 and 87 are respectable scores. Further, while game developers and publishers do care about Metacritic scores -- bonuses and performance reports even take them into consideration sometimes -- what's more important is how well the game performs commercially, and Starfield is being played and enjoyed by millions. In other words, Xbox and Bethesda are probably quite happy with the game's performance so far.

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. What do you think of Starfield's Metacritic rankings? Are there really dozens of games released this year better than it?

"During my time with Starfield, I've gotten lost in caves and abandoned research facilities for no real reason at all, only to come out much richer with off-the-books 'quests' completed and a more fleshed-out world to show for it," reads the opening of our review of the game. I've also gone up against more bullet sponges than I care to recall, with some enemies floating away comically in a low-gravity environment after a single smack while others soaked up shotgun shells like their spacesuits were as alien as some of the lifeforms you'll come across. Across those journeys, I've experienced the highs and lows of companionship, such as finding the perfect crewmate only for them to end up abandoned when they returned home bugged and unable to speak. Suffice it to say, Bethesda is definitely back."