The Elder Scrolls 6 Rumor Teases Big Upgrade From Starfield

Some new speculation about The Elder Scrolls 6 rumor claims it's going to be a huge upgrade on Starfield. The latest RPG from Bethesda Game Studios, Starfield, is out in two days. After this, all eyes will slowly turn attention to The Elder Scrolls 6, the next game from the Bethesda and Xbox studio. It's going to be a long time before The Elder Scrolls 6 is out though, as it just began full production this month. This means Bethesda Game Studios fans are stuck with Starfield for the next several years. The game boasts an 87/88 on Metacritic, and many RPG fans that have been playing via early access seem to be enjoying it, however, it's very much a Bethesda Game Studios' game, which is to say it's dated in many ways.

Starfield, like previous games from Bethesda Game Studios, gives players unrivaled freedom at a huge scale. This comes at a cost though. There are many load times that are often a bit long. Meanwhile, the game's actual performance from a frame rate perspective isn't great. And it's not a looker. Compared to other modern AAA games, it simply looks a bit dated.

One of the big things holding back the game from a technical perspective is Bethesda Game Studios' engine it uses for all its games. It's a custom engine that allows it do the things only it does when it comes to player freedom and world interactivity. In other words, it's paramount to the Bethesda Game Studios' RPG experience. It needs improvement though. Between Fallout 4 and Starfield, it got some, but not enough. Between Starfield and The Elder Scrolls 6 though, there could be a more noticeable upgrade.

Recently, Xbox insider and Windows Central reporter Jez Corden, speculated based on some information he had been fed that Bethesda Game Studios is preparing a substantial revamp of its engine for The Elder Scrolls 6. Corden notes this is speculation based on rumblings rather than a full blown report, but for what it is worth, it matches up with some things we've heard hear and there about The Elder Scrolls 6.

More specifically, we've heard that Bethesda Game Studios has been eager to make a substantial upgrade to its engine, on top of the upgrades it made on it for Starfield. To this end, we've heard a lot of this work has been happening behind the scenes for a while, but hasn't been fully realized for Starfield. Again though, this is mostly speculation based on bits and pieces of information that have trickled through the grapevine.

H/T, Reddit.