Starfield Players Think They Have Discovered a Planet From Halo

Starfield players think within the game's vast universe is a planet from Halo Reach. There are 1000s of planets for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC players to explore in the new Bethesda RPG. Halo fans, in particular, will want to head to the Eridani System though and check out the second planet from the sun, Eridani II, a planet Starfield players over on Reddit are convinced is the planet Reach from Halo, which is also the second planet from the sun in the Eridani system.

"You can actually visit the planet Reach from the Halo series in this game," reads a Reddit post relaying the discovery. "In the Halo lore, the planet Reach is the second planet from the sun in the Eridani system. If you go to that system in Starfield and visit Eridani II, you will find a lush breathable planet with many biomes similar to how Reach was portrayed in the game.

In the comments, another Starfield fan pointed out it's not incredibly surprising this is the case as both the Halo series and Starfield fans us real systems as reference. That said, the environments being so similar is more of a surprise.

"Due to the nature of Halo and Starfield both using real systems the planet itself being present is kind of a given, but it was a pleasant surprise to find the environment so similar to what was represented in parts of Halo Reach," reads one of the comments. Coincidence, perhaps, but a welcome one at that."

It's worth noting that none of this information has been confirmed, but Starfield fans are taken it as much, as evident by the fact that the post above has over 12,000 votes up, making it one of the most popular posts this week on the popular Reddit page.

Starfield is available worldwide via Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC, both as a standard $69.99 purchase and as an Xbox Game Pass game. For more coverage on the new space-faring RPG, click here.

