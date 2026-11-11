Bethesda Dashes Hopes of The Elder Scrolls 6 Fans on Eve of Skyrim Anniversary

The Elder Scrolls 6: Sentinel fans have been dealt a blow by Bethesda Game Studios on the anniversary of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. Exactly 15 years ago, on 11/11/2011, Bethesda Game Studios released one of the greatest RPGs of all time. 15 years later, there’s still no follow-up. Following Fallout 4, Fallout 76, and Starfield, Bethesda Game Studios is finally focused on a Skyrim successor, but the game is still a ways off. Recently, fans did get a new teaser trailer, but some have been holding out hope that the anniversary of Skyrim would deliver something in addition to this, and perhaps something meatier. This isn’t happening, though.

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Over on Reddit, following the aforementioned speculation, the official Bethesda Game Studios account stopped by a thread to confirm that the studio doesn’t have any big announcements for November 11, 2026. This appears to be specifically about The Elder Scrolls 6, and not in general. Whatever the case, adding to this, the account confirms what reports have suggested: the game is still far away. To this end, it’s specifically noted that Bethesda Game Studios “will not be sharing anything on Sentinel for some time.”

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Unfortunately, this is the extent of the update. That said, if Bethesda Game Studios felt the need to confirm that it’s not going to be sharing anything on The Elder Scrolls 6 for quite some time, it indicates the game really is still quite far off. You don’t say this about a game you’re showcasing within 12 months. You probably don’t even say this about a game you’re showcasing within 24 months. This is just speculation. “For some time” is both subjective and nebulous.

To this end, The Elder Scrolls 6 isn’t a 2027 game. At best, it’s a holiday 2028 game, or aiming to be one, which means it will end up being a 2029 game, given that Bethesda Game Studios’ development schedule is seldom met. In fact, we wouldn’t be shocked if this ends up being a 2030 game, but right now 2029 seems most likely. There has been extensive reporting that Xbox is pressuring the studio to move quicker with releases, though, so perhaps it will get the long-awaited RPG out by the end of 2028, paving the way for it to show up at Xbox’s big summer showcase that year for an equally big unveiling, similar to Fallout 4 the previous decade.

The Elder Scrolls 6: Sentinel is in development at Bethesda Game Studios with no word on a release date or platforms. The latter is expected to include Xbox and PC, but it remains to be seen if it will include PlayStation, with Xbox’s publishing strategy constantly changing.