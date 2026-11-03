The Elder Scrolls 6: Sentinel Report Claims Release Is Still Very Far Off

At long last, Bethesda confirmed today that The Elder Scrolls 6: Sentinel is the official name of the next game in its beloved RPG series. While this news is something that many fans had been speculating about for months, Bethesda didn’t say much else about The Elder Scrolls 6, most notably, when it comes to the game’s launch. Now, based on a subsequent report that has emerged, we seem to have a better idea of why Bethesda is still being dodgy on this front.

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According to reputable gaming reporter Jason Schreier, The Elder Scrolls 6 is still “more than two years away” from its eventual release date. This would seemingly put the game on track to launch in late 2028 at the absolute earliest, with early 2029 seeming more feasible. Schreier went on to add that he currently knows the exact timeframe that Bethesda is aiming for when it comes to releasing Sentinel, but didn’t provide any concrete dates or windows.

In some sense, this isn’t shocking to hear. Bethesda’s previous gap between its major single-player RPGs in Fallout 4 and Starfield ended up being eight years, with the former dropping in 2015 and the latter launching in 2023. As a result, it always seemed likely that The Elder Scrolls 6 would take a very long time to come about after Starfield, especially since Bethesda has continued to support its sci-fi RPG with new content.

I think a lot of people forget that The Elder Scrolls VI was only announced in 2018 (along with Starfield) to soften the blow of Fallout 76 — "Don't worry, even though we're making a multiplayer game we've got single-player stuff coming too!"Sorry to say this game is still more than 2 years away! — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier.bsky.social) 2026-11-03T15:53:06.062Z

Still, it’s also disappointing to hear that the wait for The Elder Scrolls 6: Sentinel is going to have to continue even longer. All the way back at E3 2018, Bethesda announced that it was working on the next entry in The Elder Scrolls series. For the game to ultimately be on track to release 10 years after this initial trailer is something that almost no fan would have expected at the time and speaks to how long game development now takes.

Outside of knowing that Sentinel is the game’s subtitle, Bethesda also confirmed that Hammerfell would indeed be the setting for The Elder Scrolls 6. This region has widely been considered the most likely destination for TES 6 since it was first reveal, so Bethesda verifying as much answers a long-held question that fans have had. Even if the full game is still years off, hopefully, Bethesda will keep answering questions like this in the months to come.

For now, The Elder Scrolls 6: Sentinel remains without even a broad release window, nor has the game been confirmed for any specific platforms. Once we know more on this front, we’ll be sure to update you here on ComicBook.