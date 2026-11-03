The Elder Scrolls 6 Reveals First New Trailer in Nearly a Decade

For the first time since 2018, Bethesda has revealed a new trailer for The Elder Scrolls 6 today that confirms the game’s official title. Since its announcement back at E3 2018, Bethesda hasn’t shared anything substantial on the next installment in its storied RPG series. While it has reiterated multiple times over that the project is in development, further details on when The Elder Scrolls 6 might actually release have been kept under wraps. And although we’re still not any closer to knowing when the game might arrive, Bethesda has finally shared one major detail of the game.

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Clocking in at nearly a minute in total, the latest trailer for The Elder Scrolls 6 confirms past theories tied to the game’s name. Specifically, the video verifies that The Elder Scrolls 6: Sentinel is the official title of the project. The teaser doesn’t provide any gameplay footage, nor does it come with a launch window, but to now know that Sentinel is its subtitle is something that fans have been waiting to have verified for quite some time.

Outside of showing off its new title, the trailer predominantly centers around an Elder Scroll that seems to be buried beneath sand. It then ends with a mysterious quote from a character related to the Elder Scroll in question. Interestingly, the character that this quote stems from is said to reside in Hammerfell, which also seems to confirm that this will be the setting for the next game in the series.

You can watch this new teaser for The Elder Scrolls 6: Sentinel for yourself right here:

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Based on recent reports, the titular Elder Scrolls are said to play a much larger role in the narrative of Sentinel when compared to past games. While the Elder Scrolls have always been important artifacts within the fantasy world that Bethesda has crafted, past installments in the series have never placed a central focus on the objects and their importance. This time around, that will seemingly be changing, which should lead to some very big overhauls to the lore of the franchise.

As mentioned, the biggest piece of information that many Elder Scrolls fans continue to wait for, which is the release window for Sentinel, has yet to be provided. Although Bethesda has yet to share a launch estimation or confirmed platforms for the game, the fact that they’re now willing to show off a new trailer for The Elder Scrolls 6 seemingly confirms that we’re getting much closer to its arrival. As such, perhaps we’ll get more details on this front in 2027.

What do you think about The Elder Scrolls 6: Sentinel being the game’s official title? And how do you feel about this new trailer that Bethesda has released? Let me know for yourself down in the comments.