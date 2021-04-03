The Elder Scrolls 6: Concept Trailer Blows Away Fans With Incredible Graphics

✖

A new Unreal Engine 4 concept trailer with impressive graphics has Bethesda fans looking forward to The Elder Scrolls 6 and its release excited about the potential of the new entry in the long-running series. It's been ten years since Bethesda released Skyrim. Since 2011, video game graphics have come a long way. While Bethesda Game Studios games aren't exactly known for their state-of-the-art visual fidelity, we do know The Elder Scrolls 6 will be running on a newly upgraded engine and we know it will look considerably better than Skyrim. How much better, remains to be seen, but fans will hope it looks something like the trailer below.

Over on YouTube, Perfect Vision has revealed a new video showcasing what The Elder Scrolls 6 could -- emphasis on could -- look like it if it were to release tomorrow via Unreal Engine 4. Now, The Elder Scrolls 6 isn't being made with Unreal Engine, but a newly-upgraded Creation Engine. That said, the video does provide a taste of what is possible with the new Elder Scrolls.

To achieve the striking visuals below, Perfect Vision made use of Quixels photogrammetry textures, which as you can see, boast 8K.

Whether The Elder Scrolls 6 will be able to top these visuals remains to be seen. Being a multiplatform release, a product of the Creation Engine, and an actual game versus a tech demo means it probably won't, however, it does have time on its side. The Elder Scrolls 6 isn't releasing anytime soon, and when it does, the industry's standard for graphics will only be better.

