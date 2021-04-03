Xbox One Players Can Now Download New Games for Free for a Limited Time

Xbox One users, or at least some of them, have two new games to download for free, but only for a limited time. April is finally here, and while PlayStation Plus' free games for the month aren't available yet, Games With Gold's offering for the month, for Xbox Live Gold subscribers, is now available, or at least some of it. Two of the four games on offer this month won't be available for another two weeks, but right now all subscribers can download both Vikings: Wolves of Midgard and Dark Void for free.

The former, an Xbox One game, debuted back in 2017 via Games Farm and Kalypso Media. Meanwhile, the latter, Dark Void, hit back in 2010 -- via Airtight Games and Capcom -- as an Xbox 360 game. Of course, Dark Void is playable on Xbox One via backward compatibility and both are playable on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S via the same technology.

That said, if you don't have Xbox Live Gold, neither of these games are available to download for free. Further, because they are free with Games With Gold, they are only playable if you maintain a subscription. Once your subscription lapses, you will lose access to both and all games downloaded, for free, through it.

Below, you can check out a trailer for each game, read more about each game, and finding information pertaining to how long each is free.