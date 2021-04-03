Xbox One Players Can Now Download New Games for Free for a Limited Time
Xbox One users, or at least some of them, have two new games to download for free, but only for a limited time. April is finally here, and while PlayStation Plus' free games for the month aren't available yet, Games With Gold's offering for the month, for Xbox Live Gold subscribers, is now available, or at least some of it. Two of the four games on offer this month won't be available for another two weeks, but right now all subscribers can download both Vikings: Wolves of Midgard and Dark Void for free.
The former, an Xbox One game, debuted back in 2017 via Games Farm and Kalypso Media. Meanwhile, the latter, Dark Void, hit back in 2010 -- via Airtight Games and Capcom -- as an Xbox 360 game. Of course, Dark Void is playable on Xbox One via backward compatibility and both are playable on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S via the same technology.
That said, if you don't have Xbox Live Gold, neither of these games are available to download for free. Further, because they are free with Games With Gold, they are only playable if you maintain a subscription. Once your subscription lapses, you will lose access to both and all games downloaded, for free, through it.
Below, you can check out a trailer for each game, read more about each game, and finding information pertaining to how long each is free.
Vikings: Wolves of Midgard
About: "Vikings – Wolves of Midgard takes you to the Shores of Midgard, a world based upon the mythology and history of the Vikings, but with a fantasy twist. Battle the fearsome Jotan, hordes of terrifying undead monstrosities and the beasts of Ragnarok, as you strive to survive the growing cold of Fimbulwinter."
Platform: Xbox One
Availability: Free Until April 30prevnext
Dark Void
About: "Dark Void is a sci-fi action-adventure game that combines an adrenaline-fueled blend of aerial and ground-pounding combat. Set in a parallel universe called 'The Void,' players take on the role of Will, a pilot dropped into incredible circumstances within the mysterious Void. This unlikely hero soon finds himself swept into a desperate struggle for survival, joining forces with a rebel human group called The Survivors. Trapped in the Void, these resistance fighters are battling to hold off a mysterious alien race that plans to threaten Earth."0comments
Platform: Xbox 360
Availability: Free Until April 15prev