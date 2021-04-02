PlayStation Plus Slammed by PS4 and PS5 Players Over Huge Xbox Game Pass Announcement
PS4 and PS5 players are slamming Sony and PlayStation Plus over a huge new Xbox Game Pass announcement. This year, a former PlayStation exclusive is shedding its exclusivity and releasing on not just PS4 and PS5, but Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. More specifically, when MLB The Show releases later this month, it will be on Xbox, which has never happened before. In fact, not only is the Sony San Diego-developed game going to be on the trio of Xbox consoles at launch, but it will be available to Xbox Game Pass subscribers. If this sounds like a big deal, it's because it is, especially because it won't be available via PlayStation's similar services, PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now.
If you're on PlayStation, you will need to pay $70 for the game when it releases. If you're on Xbox, you can play it for "free" if you're an Xbox Game Pass subscriber. If you're not a subscriber, you can pay $10, become one, and play it for a month.
As you would expect, hardcore PlayStation fans aren't exactly pleased with the news. In fact, many are slamming PlayStation over the news, while others are using it as an opportunity to point out how bad it looks for PlayStation, PlayStation Plus, and PlayStation Now.
In a couple of days, subscribers to PlayStation Plus will be treated to some great free games, but right now this isn't enough to nullify the backlash. In fact, the backlash was so substantial that PlayStation Plus has been trending this morning on Twitter.
What a great look for Xbox and Xbox Game Pass.
What a terrible look for PlayStation and PlayStation Plus. https://t.co/NaIfKbSkqa— Greg Miller (@GameOverGreggy) April 2, 2021
I have heard rumblings that MLB itself is acting as publisher on the Xbox One port, which may explain some of this.
STILL! A big, annual Sony AAA exclusive migrating to another platform, now ostensibly for free.
No matter how you slice it, it’s pretty brutal.— Colin Moriarty (@notaxation) April 2, 2021
Jim, if you're cold, it's cold pic.twitter.com/XX6zp6gzwj— Jeff Grubb (@JeffGrubb) April 2, 2021
I’ve paid for MLB the Show every year at launch for the past decade and now Sony gives it away for free on Xbox?? Their own game?
I’m happy for baseball fans but this leaves a bad taste in my mouth. I guess Games Pass is in fact, a better service than PlayStation Plus https://t.co/XJzgzihHJI— Brian English 🏆 (@PS5Trophies_) April 2, 2021
Time to call out @PlayStation here. Can’t be quiet anymore. We’re paying £70 for these games but they’re in gamepass day one. For the record I have no interest in MLB but Sonys silence is getting annoying here.— Chris🎮 (@Nintendad_) April 2, 2021
So wait even Sony sees the value in Gamepass? MLB The Show 21 Day one on game pass wow! Sony must have been giving good money to agree to this 😂Crazy Sony made game is free on game pass and $70 on Playstation. That has to sting 😂— DEE (@Dee_Batch) April 2, 2021
*PS guys see Xbox Game Pass getting MLB The Show 21 day one*
PS Plus: "Sorry, best I can do is Oddworld Soulstorm" pic.twitter.com/zdJknAdz6G— 𝙄𝙫𝙖𝙣 𝙎.⚓ (@MultiverseShow) April 2, 2021
@PlayStation a PlayStation published game is coming to Game Pass and NOT PlayStation Plus??... https://t.co/6PrVPaFRPT pic.twitter.com/kJulEALuT8— Zac 🙃 (@Zacagawea19) April 2, 2021
you're a joke @PlayStation https://t.co/Xvyz5GjX9T— Luke 🧢 (@MarcusSmarf) April 2, 2021
I own a PS4, PS5, PS Plus, and PS Now. But because I don’t own Xbox Game Pass, I don’t receive the same benefits from PlayStation-made games at launch? Okay.— Ryan Willcox (@Dereklions) April 2, 2021