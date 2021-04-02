PlayStation Plus Slammed by PS4 and PS5 Players Over Huge Xbox Game Pass Announcement

PS4 and PS5 players are slamming Sony and PlayStation Plus over a huge new Xbox Game Pass announcement. This year, a former PlayStation exclusive is shedding its exclusivity and releasing on not just PS4 and PS5, but Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. More specifically, when MLB The Show releases later this month, it will be on Xbox, which has never happened before. In fact, not only is the Sony San Diego-developed game going to be on the trio of Xbox consoles at launch, but it will be available to Xbox Game Pass subscribers. If this sounds like a big deal, it's because it is, especially because it won't be available via PlayStation's similar services, PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now.

If you're on PlayStation, you will need to pay $70 for the game when it releases. If you're on Xbox, you can play it for "free" if you're an Xbox Game Pass subscriber. If you're not a subscriber, you can pay $10, become one, and play it for a month.

As you would expect, hardcore PlayStation fans aren't exactly pleased with the news. In fact, many are slamming PlayStation over the news, while others are using it as an opportunity to point out how bad it looks for PlayStation, PlayStation Plus, and PlayStation Now.

In a couple of days, subscribers to PlayStation Plus will be treated to some great free games, but right now this isn't enough to nullify the backlash. In fact, the backlash was so substantial that PlayStation Plus has been trending this morning on Twitter.