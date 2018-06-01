The Elder Scrolls: Legends Has A New Developer, Huge Update Planned

Change, change is a-comin’ to the world of The Elder Scrolls: Legends, a card strategy came that brings the incredible lore of Bethesda’s iconic franchise to life in a new way. In addition to a huge client update scheduled for the near future, the game is also changing developer hands completely!

The current developer, Dire Wolf Digital, has been taken off of the project according to what the publisher exclusively told IGN. Sparkypants Studios (what a name!) will be taking over and will helm all of the upcoming changes planned for the game itself. A new client is on the way, including a new UI, an entirely new interface, graphics – pretty much everything. But don’t call it a reboot, “I think the overall game design and mechanics are solid, and that’s not changing,” Bethesda’s Pete Hines said.

“When players get their hands on the new version it will still play like the game they know and love. Their collections will be intact, the in-game store will offer the same items, the keywords and mechanics will all still be there.”

Hines also mentioned not to take this as a sign that they weren’t happy with Dire Wolf’s performance, he even mentioned that they were “very happy” with what the developer did with the franchise. According to the VP of marketing, he simply stated that it was “an opportunity” to shift the game’s direction and fully flesh out that “untapped potential” that the team knows is there.

The latest Morrowind expansion, much like the Elder Scrolls Online counterpart, was met with high praise and the full game itself has incredible feedback on Steam. Bethesda’s Community Manager Christian Van Hoose even chimed in, saying:

In my humble opinion, this announcement is great. I heard about these developments when I interviewed here and it’s been the thing I’ve most been excited to show. Can’t wait to see what’s possible for Legends in the future, and we’re getting tons of feedback atm at the summit. — Christian Van Hoose (@IAmCVH) May 31, 2018

Additionally he mentioned that the changes are looking great thus far, meaning even better things on the horizon for current players.

The Elder Scrolls: Legends is available now on PC, iOS, and Android devices.