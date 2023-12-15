The Final Releases First Season 1 Update, Patch Notes Revealed

The Finals has a new update, the first update of Season 1, and we know what it does, or at least some of what it does, as the official patch notes for the update have been provided. We don't know everything it does because the patch notes are not complete, but limited to what Embark Studios thinks players "will all care about the most." To this end, there isn't any new content being added to the game, but there are some meaningful fixes and improvements.

"The first patch of Season 1 is chock-full of quality-of-life improvements and general fixes," writes Embark Studios of the update. "The one everyone here is most happy about: the doors in Vegas won't open in the wrong direction anymore – that was so annoying!"

While we know the salient details of the update thanks to the patch notes, we don't have salient details on the download itself. In other words, we don't know what the file size of the update is because Embark Studios does not provide this information. As a result, the only information we can provide about how long it may take to download is note there isn't any new content, which usually keeps file sizes on the smaller side.

PATCH NOTES

You can now see your actual position in the leaderboards once you have played a ranked match.

Changed requirements for unranked tournaments from 12 to 6 matches

The Recent tab in the social screen is now working

Fixed some crash instances

Animation improvements to movement feel to get closer to the OB experience

Fixed a bug where some doors in Vegas would open in the wrong direction

Hold interactions that are started while moving will no longer be interrupted prematurely

OCE/SA Server Regions are selectable on all platforms

The Finals is available, for free as a free-to-play, via the PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For all of our previous coverage on the latest news, rumors, and leaks pertaining to the first-person shooter, click here. Meanwhile, let us know what you think of this new update via a comment.