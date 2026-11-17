The nominees for The Game Awards 2026 have been revealed after months of speculation. With the ceremony being held on December 10th in Los Angeles, The Game Awards, for many, is a celebration of all things gaming in 2026. Going into it’s 13th ceremony, the Geoff Keighley-hosted show has grown in popularity, especially with the many announcements made among the award winners. Spanning over 30 categories, fans have been waiting to see which of their favorites got picked and who may take home the most. Now, we have our nominees and many games, including Grand Theft Auto VI, are leading the way.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Last year, Sandfall Interactive’s Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 swept The Game Awards, taking home nine Game Awards out of a record 13 nominations. While last year’s lineup was great, this year’s lineup has a ton of heavy-hitters. Titles like Resident Evil Requiem, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, and 007 First Light are present, racking up a few nominations in big categories. However, it’s Grand Theft Auto VI that takes the cake, garnering eight nominations, including Game of the Year. It’s important to note that Players Choice, the fully fan-voted category, won’t be revealed until a later date. For now, you can vote for your favorites in all categories on the official The Game Awards website. You can find the complete list of nominees for The Game Awards 2026 below:

Game of the Year

Grand Theft Auto VI

007 First Light

Resident Evil Requiem

Control Resonant

Phantom Blade 0

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

Best Game Direction

Grand Theft Auto VI

Control Resonant

Phantom Blade 0

Pragmata

Resident Evil Requiem

Best Ongoing Game

Arc Raiders

Final Fantasy XIV Online

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Best Community Support

Crimson Desert

Helldivers 2

No Man’s Sky

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Warframe

Best Narrative

Grand Theft Auto VI

007 First Light

Control Resonant

Resident Evil Requiem

The Blood of Dawnwalker

Best Art Direction

Control Resonant

Grand Theft Auto VI

Mouse P.I. For Hire

Phantom Blade 0

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

Best Score/Music

Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve

Grand Theft Auto VI

Mixtape

Phantom Blade 0

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

Best Audio Design

Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve

Grand Theft Auto VI

Resident Evil Requiem

Control Resonant

Star Wars Galactic Racer

Best Performance

Angela Sant’Albano – Resident Evil Requiem

Liam McIntyre – Marvel’s Wolverine

Manni L. Perez – Grand Theft Auto VI

Patrick Gibson – 007 First Light

Rahul Kohli – Saros

Games for Impact

Big Walk

Cairn

Forever Ago

Life is Strange: Reunion

Lily’s World XD

Mixtape

Best Independent Game

Big Walk

Cairn

Denshattack

Mewgenics

Mina the Hollower

Best Debut Indie Game

Esoteric Ebb

Dressmaker

Orbitals

Replaced

Silver Pines

Best Mobile Game

Arknights: Endfield

Monster Hunter Outlanders

Neverness to Everness

Pokemon Champions

Where Winds Meet

Best VR/AR Game

Into the Radius 2

Little Nightmares VR: Altered Echoes

TMNT: Empire City

Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow

Best Action Game

Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve

Gears of War: E-Day

Onimusha: Way of the Sword

Phantom Blade 0

Saros

Best Action/Adventure Game

007 First Light

Control Resonant

Grand Theft Auto VI

Pragmata

Resident Evil Requiem

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

Best Role-Playing Game

Final Fantasy Resonance

Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave

Monster Hunter Stories 3

The Blood of Dawnwalker

Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter

Best Fighting Game

2XKO

Invincible VS

Avatar Legends

Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls

My Hero Academia: All’s Justice

Best Family Game

Big Walk

Pokemon Pokopia

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight

Nintendo Switch Sports Resort

Yoshi and the Mysterious Book

Best Simulation/Strategy Game

Star Wars Zero Company

Planet Zoo 2

Mewgenics

Pokemon Pokopia

Slay the Spire 2

Best Sports/Racing Game

EA FC 27

Forza Horizon 6

Nintendo Switch Sports Resort

Screamer

Star Wars Galactic Racer

Best Multiplayer Game

Big Walk

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4

Gears of Wars: E-Day

Orbitals

Meccha Chameleon

Marathon

Best in Accessibility

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced

Forza Horizon 6

Gears of War: E-Day

Marvel’s Wolverine

Rhythm Heaven Groove

Best Adaptation

Fallout Season 2

Cyberpunk Edgerunners 2

Mortal Kombat 2

Resident Evil

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

Best Esports Game

Counter-Strike 2

DOTA 2

League of Legends

Mobile Legends Bang Band

Valorant

Best Esports Athlete

Chovy

Donk

Erde

Yatoro

Zywoo

Most Anticipated Game

Final Fantasy VII Revelation

Fable

God of War Laufey

Resident Evil Veronice

The Witcher 4

Content Creator of the Year

Cdawg

Cellbit

iShowSpeed

LilSimsie

Ohnepixel

The Game Awards will be livestreamed on December 10th at 4:30 pm PT/ 7:30 pm EST. As mentioned before, if you want to vote, head over to The Game Awards website to make your picks. Any notable snubs? What game do you think should win Game of the Year? Leave a comment below!