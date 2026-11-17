The nominees for The Game Awards 2026 have been revealed after months of speculation. With the ceremony being held on December 10th in Los Angeles, The Game Awards, for many, is a celebration of all things gaming in 2026. Going into it’s 13th ceremony, the Geoff Keighley-hosted show has grown in popularity, especially with the many announcements made among the award winners. Spanning over 30 categories, fans have been waiting to see which of their favorites got picked and who may take home the most. Now, we have our nominees and many games, including Grand Theft Auto VI, are leading the way.
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Last year, Sandfall Interactive’s Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 swept The Game Awards, taking home nine Game Awards out of a record 13 nominations. While last year’s lineup was great, this year’s lineup has a ton of heavy-hitters. Titles like Resident Evil Requiem, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, and 007 First Light are present, racking up a few nominations in big categories. However, it’s Grand Theft Auto VI that takes the cake, garnering eight nominations, including Game of the Year. It’s important to note that Players Choice, the fully fan-voted category, won’t be revealed until a later date. For now, you can vote for your favorites in all categories on the official The Game Awards website. You can find the complete list of nominees for The Game Awards 2026 below:
Game of the Year
- Grand Theft Auto VI
- 007 First Light
- Resident Evil Requiem
- Control Resonant
- Phantom Blade 0
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
Best Game Direction
- Grand Theft Auto VI
- Control Resonant
- Phantom Blade 0
- Pragmata
- Resident Evil Requiem
Best Ongoing Game
- Arc Raiders
- Final Fantasy XIV Online
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
Best Community Support
- Crimson Desert
- Helldivers 2
- No Man’s Sky
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Warframe
Best Narrative
- Grand Theft Auto VI
- 007 First Light
- Control Resonant
- Resident Evil Requiem
- The Blood of Dawnwalker
Best Art Direction
- Control Resonant
- Grand Theft Auto VI
- Mouse P.I. For Hire
- Phantom Blade 0
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
Best Score/Music
- Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve
- Grand Theft Auto VI
- Mixtape
- Phantom Blade 0
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
Best Audio Design
- Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve
- Grand Theft Auto VI
- Resident Evil Requiem
- Control Resonant
- Star Wars Galactic Racer
Best Performance
- Angela Sant’Albano – Resident Evil Requiem
- Liam McIntyre – Marvel’s Wolverine
- Manni L. Perez – Grand Theft Auto VI
- Patrick Gibson – 007 First Light
- Rahul Kohli – Saros
Games for Impact
- Big Walk
- Cairn
- Forever Ago
- Life is Strange: Reunion
- Lily’s World XD
- Mixtape
Best Independent Game
- Big Walk
- Cairn
- Denshattack
- Mewgenics
- Mina the Hollower
Best Debut Indie Game
- Esoteric Ebb
- Dressmaker
- Orbitals
- Replaced
- Silver Pines
Best Mobile Game
- Arknights: Endfield
- Monster Hunter Outlanders
- Neverness to Everness
- Pokemon Champions
- Where Winds Meet
Best VR/AR Game
- Into the Radius 2
- Little Nightmares VR: Altered Echoes
- TMNT: Empire City
- Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow
Best Action Game
- Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve
- Gears of War: E-Day
- Onimusha: Way of the Sword
- Phantom Blade 0
- Saros
Best Action/Adventure Game
- 007 First Light
- Control Resonant
- Grand Theft Auto VI
- Pragmata
- Resident Evil Requiem
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
Best Role-Playing Game
- Final Fantasy Resonance
- Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave
- Monster Hunter Stories 3
- The Blood of Dawnwalker
- Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter
Best Fighting Game
- 2XKO
- Invincible VS
- Avatar Legends
- Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls
- My Hero Academia: All’s Justice
Best Family Game
- Big Walk
- Pokemon Pokopia
- LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight
- Nintendo Switch Sports Resort
- Yoshi and the Mysterious Book
Best Simulation/Strategy Game
- Star Wars Zero Company
- Planet Zoo 2
- Mewgenics
- Pokemon Pokopia
- Slay the Spire 2
Best Sports/Racing Game
- EA FC 27
- Forza Horizon 6
- Nintendo Switch Sports Resort
- Screamer
- Star Wars Galactic Racer
Best Multiplayer Game
- Big Walk
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4
- Gears of Wars: E-Day
- Orbitals
- Meccha Chameleon
- Marathon
Best in Accessibility
- Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced
- Forza Horizon 6
- Gears of War: E-Day
- Marvel’s Wolverine
- Rhythm Heaven Groove
Best Adaptation
- Fallout Season 2
- Cyberpunk Edgerunners 2
- Mortal Kombat 2
- Resident Evil
- The Super Mario Galaxy Movie
Best Esports Game
- Counter-Strike 2
- DOTA 2
- League of Legends
- Mobile Legends Bang Band
- Valorant
Best Esports Athlete
- Chovy
- Donk
- Erde
- Yatoro
- Zywoo
Most Anticipated Game
- Final Fantasy VII Revelation
- Fable
- God of War Laufey
- Resident Evil Veronice
- The Witcher 4
Content Creator of the Year
- Cdawg
- Cellbit
- iShowSpeed
- LilSimsie
- Ohnepixel
The Game Awards will be livestreamed on December 10th at 4:30 pm PT/ 7:30 pm EST. As mentioned before, if you want to vote, head over to The Game Awards website to make your picks. Any notable snubs? What game do you think should win Game of the Year? Leave a comment below!