Every Game Announcement and Trailer From The Game Awards 2025

Every year, The Game Awards brings its fair share of big game reveals, new trailers, and unexpected announcements. The 2025 version has teased some big things already, with that cryptic obelisk teaser and a few leaks giving us a sense of what to expect. But if you want to keep up with every game and announcement at The Game Awards in 2025, we’re here to help. I’ll be keeping tabs on each and every trailer and major announcement as they air, so you can catch up with everything here.

With award-winner announcements, trailers, and big reveals, The Game Awards stream typically lasts 3 hours or more. And depending on your time zone, it can cut into your nightly sleep. So if you don’t want to tune in for the full thing or just want a helpful recap when it’s done, our list of every game announcement and trailer that drops this year will help make sure you don’t miss a thing. We’ll be updating live as new reveals roll in, starting with the pre-show, so stay tuned for every trailer and game announcement shortly after it drops.

First up, every pre-show Game Awards trailer and announcement:

The Free Shepherd

This game lets you play as a herding dog, roaming a beautiful world and, of course, herding sheep. It’s expected to release in 2027, at which point I will be angering my own Australian Cattle Dog by playing this in her presence.

Decrepit

This is a new first-person dungeon crawler game inspired by the Soulslike genre. It does not have a release window but is available to wishlist on Steam.

Audio Mech

This indie music game’s demo is going live tomorrow (December 12th) on Steam. It interacts with your music in real time to create bosses that you will battle against, pulling from different elements of the music to build as you listen.

Pragmata

Capcom’s upcoming Pragmata got a new trailer during this year’s Game Awards pre-show. It also got a confirmed release date of April 24th, 2026 for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and now Switch 2 as well. The Game Awards also announced a new Steam demo.

Solasta 2

Kepler Interactive unveiled a new trailer for this upcoming turn-based RPG. Solasta 2 also got a confirmed Early Access release date of March 12, 2026.

Bradley the Badger

This is a newly announced 3D platformer and action-adventure title with a “build your own game” puzzle twist. And as the title suggests, the main character is indeed a cartoon badger. It is available to Wishlist on Steam.

Stupid Never Dies

Announced with a 2026 release window and gameplay trailer, Stupid Never Dies is a brand-new color-infused zombie action game. A little hard to tell exactly what it’ll be from the trailer alone, but it looks like a battle game of some kind.

That’s everything announced during a packed Game Awards pre-show. Now on to every reveal from The Game Awards itself.

Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic

The first big premiere trailer for the main event goes to this upcoming Star Wars single-player action RPG, revealed for the first time at The Game Awards 2025. The teaser trailer doesn’t tell us too much, but we do know that Star Wars: Fate of The Old Republic will be a spiritual successor to Knights of the Old Republic.

Divinity

The mysterious obelisk teaser is solved at last with this trailer from Larian Studios, which is indeed a Divinity reveal. This game is a continuation of the Divinity: Original Sin saga, and is supposedly the biggest game from Larian yet. Following up Baldur’s Gate 3, that’s quite a statement.

4 Loop

This is a new co-op post-apocalyptic title from Bad Robot Games, which debuted its world premiere trailer at The Game Awards 2025. It’s got some roguelike vibes, as players get remade every time they die. No release window just yet, but early playtest sign-ups should be going live soon.

This is a new narrative game from Wildflower Interactive in which you play a witch with crow feet exploring a beautifully rendered world. The cinematic trailer doesn’t tell us too much just yet, but the game is available to Wishlist on Steam.

Ontos

This sci-fi mystery game is billed as a spiritual successor to Soma. At this year’s Game Awards, Ontos got a new reveal trailer, with a 2026 release window attached.

Resident Evil Requiem

The highly anticipated next installment in the Resident Evil franchise got an extensive, brand-new trailer. And yes, Leon’s presence has finally been officially confirmed. The game is set to release on February 27th, 2026.

Order of the Sinking Star

This puzzle adventure game got a shiny new gameplay trailer. It boasts over 900 levels and is headed our way in 2026.

Exodus

Exodus is an upcoming sci-fi space adventure from Archetype Entertainment. This brand-new trailer also confirmed an Early 2027 release window.

Dungeons & Dragons: Warlock

This brand-new D&D game aired its first teaser trailer, with a look at the main character and some hints as to the story. The gameplay reveal is headed our way in summer 2026, and the game itself has a 2027 release window.

Control Resonant

The Game Awards treated us to haunting new reality-bending trailer for Remedy Entertainment’s upcoming new installment in the Control series. It is headed our way in 2026.

Gang of Dragon

This trailer features impressively detailed game engine footage for a newly announced action game that’s currently in development from Nagoshi Studio. It’s giving Yakuza vibes, but we don’t yet have any confirmed release window or platform details just yet.

Street Fighter Movie Trailer

Street Fighter debuted a new trailer for the upcoming live-action movie adaptation of the iconic arcade series. The movie is headed to theaters in 2026. Several members of the cast also made an on-stage appearance.

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight

Introduced by LEGO Batman himself, we got a new look at this upcoming definitive retelling of Batman’s Dark Knight saga, in LEGO form. The game also got a confirmed release date of May 29th, 2026.

Tomb Raider Catalyst

The long-awaited reveal trailer for the new Tomb Raider game finally made an appearance. Tomb Raider Catalyst is set to arrive in 2027.

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis

Not one, but two new Tomb Raider games are headed our way. This is a reimagined version of the very first Tomb Raider game, headed our way in 2026.

Forest 3

Endknight dropped an unexpected reveal when it debuted its new futuristic game set in outer space, featuring mysterious creatures and not too many details just yet. This is the follow-up to The Forest and Sons of the Forest.

Invincible VS

This trailer shows a first look at Ella Mental, a new hero in the upcoming Invincible video game, Invincible Vs. The 2D arcade tag-team fighter arrives on April 16, 2026.

Orbitals

Orbitals is a new co-op game with a retro anime vibe, headed exclusively to Switch 2 next year.

Diablo 4: Lord of Hatred

Blizzard showed off a trailer for the upcoming Diablo 4 expansion, Lord of Hatred. This is headed our way in April 2026.

Marvel Rivals Deadpool Character Trailer

The merc with the mouth narrates his own debut trailer as Marvel Rivals confirms this hero is finally headed to the game. He will be added to the superhero shooter in Season 6.

007: First Light

A new trailer for the upcoming 007 game introduces us to one of the game’s villains, Bawma. He’s played by none other than Lenny Kravitz, who appeared on stage following the trailer.

Warframe

The ongoing free-to-play sci-fi game showed off a brand new “What is Warframe” trailer starring Werner Herzog. It shows off the game and teases new content to come.

Seven Deadly Sins: Origin

A brand-new trailer shows off the game adaptation of the hit anime, Seven Deadly Sins. Along with some cinematics, we got a look at some new gameplay footage, as well. The free-to-play co-op open-world RPG launches January 28th, 2026.

Lords of the Fallen 2

The sequel to Lords of the Fallen dropped a new trailer, showcasing the game’s brutal combat and a bit of a story teaser. It’s headed to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S in 2026.

Saros

The highly anticipated new action game dropped a brand-new story trailer at The Game Awards. We got a better look at the game’s key characters and a few snapshots of gameplay, as well. Saros is now set to release on April 30th, 2026, with pre-orders available now.

No Law

Another premiere game announcement trailer shows off a new first-person open-world shooter RPG from Neon Giant and Krafton. Set in a gritty post-apocalyptic world, this cinematic trailer gives a first look at what’s to come. No Law will release for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Total War: Warhammer 40K

A first look trailer shows off the grimdark world of Total War: Warhammer 40K, an upcoming installment in the Warhammer series. Along with the cinematic trailer, we got a quick look at some gameplay footage, as well.

Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve

Bandai Namco surprised and delighted fans when it unveiled a new installment in the Ace Combat flight simulator series. It’s headed our way in 2026 and will be the first new entry since 2019’s Ace Combat 7.

Star Wars: Galactic Racer

This trailer introduced fans to a new racing game set in the Star Wars universe. If you ever wanted to pilot a hover ship in a galaxy far, far, away, this is one for your wishlist. It’s due out in 2026.

Out of Words

A new stop motion co-op game with It Takes Two vibes was announced, with a new trailer showing off its stunning visual style. The game is currently in development, with a planned 2026 release window. Out of Words will release for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 2.

Phantom Blade Zero

This world premiere trailer features a mix of game footage and cinematics. It shows off the action-packed combat headed our way when Phantom Blade Zero releases on September 9th, 2026.

Mega Man: Dual Overdrive

Capcom teased the return of none other than Mega Man with Mega Man: Dual Overdrive in 2027. The trailer included a brief look at the game’s 2D gameplay.

Super Mario Galaxy Movie Trailer

A brief new teaser trailer showed off a few new tidbits of the upcoming Super Mario Galaxy movie. We got a nice look at Bowser Jr. in action and a reminder that the movie is headed to theaters in April 2026.

Nioh 3

The upcoming fighter game dropped a new trailer, reminding fans that it’s headed our way in February 2026.

Highguard

A new game from the makers of Apex Legends and Titanfall debuted both cinematic and gameplay footage as the final big reveal during The Game Awards 2025. It launches January 26th on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S and will be free to play.

And that’s a wrap on The Game Awards 2025! Hopefully, you’ve now got at least a little something to look forward to in the new year after all those trailers and reveals. Now if you’ll excuse me, I’m off to wishlist Coven of the Chicken Foot.

What did you think of this year's Game Awards reveals?