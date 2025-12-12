The Game Awards 2025 Full List of Winners

The Game Awards are finally here, and we have a full list of all of the winners. 2025 has been an incredible year for gaming, with generation-defining games like Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Death Stranding 2, and many others. There has been something for just about everyone and games of all shapes and sizes have been recognized. Expedition 33 was made for just $10 million with a small team and yet earned the most amount of nominations of any video game in the history of the show. But who will take the crown?

We have put together a full list of every nominee for The Game Awards, which will be updated throughout the night as winners are announced. Winners will be identified in bold text as they come. As is tradition, the winner of Game of the Year will likely be announced as the final award as it is the one that the entire night builds to. You can view the list below.

Every Winner at The Game Awards 2025

Game of the Year – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Donkey Kong Bananza

Hades II

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

Best Family Game – Donkey Kong Bananza

Donkey Kong Bananza

LEGO Party!

LEGO Voyagers

Mario Kart World

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

Split Fiction

Innovation In Accessibility – Doom: The Dark Ages

Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Atomfall

Doom: The Dark Ages

EA Sports FC 26

South of Midnight

Best Esports Game – Counter-Strike 2

Counter-Strike 2

Dota 2

League of Legends

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Valorant

Best Esports Athlete – Chovy

brawk

Chovy

f0rsakeN

Kakeru

MenaRD

Zyw0o

Best Esports Team – Team Vitality – Counter-Strike 2

Gen.G – League of Legends

NRG – Valorant

Team Falcons – DOTA 2

Team Liquid PH – Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Team Vitality – Counter-Strike 2

Best Mobile Game – Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Destiny: Rising

Persona 5: The Phantom X

Sonic Rumble

Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Wuthering Waves

Best Independent Game – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Absolum

Ball x Pit

Blue Prince

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Hades II

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Best Adaptation – The Last of Us: Season 2

A Minecraft Movie

Devil May Cry

The Last of Us: Season 2

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch

Until Dawn

Best Action Game – Hades II

Battlefield 6

Doom: The Dark Ages

Hades II

Ninja Gaiden 4

Shinobi: Art of Vengeance

Best Performance – Jennifer English (Expedition 33)

Ben Starr (Expedition 33)

Charlie Cox (Expedition 33)

Erika Ishii (Ghost of Yotei)

Jennifer English (Expedition 33)

Konatsu Kato (Silent Hill f)

Troy Baker (Indiana Jones and the Great Circle)

Games for Impact – South of Midnight

Consume Me

Despelote

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage

South of Midnight

Wanderstop

Best Ongoing Game – No Man’s Sky

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Helldivers 2

Marvel Rivals

No Man’s Sky

Best Audio Design – Battlefield 6

Battlefield 6

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yōtei

Silent Hill f

Content Creator of the Year – MoistCr1TiKaL

Caedrel

Kai Cenat

MoistCr1TiKaL

Sakura Miko

The Burnt Peanut

Best Fighting Game – Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves

2XKO

Capcom Fighting Collection 2

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves

Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection

Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage

Most Anticipated Game – Grand Theft Auto VI

007 First Light

Grand Theft Auto VI

Marvel’s Wolverine

Resident Evil Requiem

The Witcher IV

Best Action Adventure Game – Hollow Knight: Silksong

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yōtei

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Split Fiction

Best Art Direction- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Ghost of Yōtei

Hades II

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Best Sim/Strategy Game – FINAL FANTASY TACTICS – The Ivalice Chronicles

The Alters

FINAL FANTASY TACTICS – The Ivalice Chronicles

Jurassic World Evolution 3

Sid Meier’s Civilization VII

Tempest Rising

Two Point Museum

Best Debut Indie Game – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Blue Prince

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Despelote

Dispatch

Best Score And Music – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Hades II

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Ghost of Yōtei

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Best Sports/Racing – Mario Kart World

EA Sports FC 26

F1 25

Mario Kart World

Rematch

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

Best Community Support – Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Helldivers 2

No Man’s Sky

Best VR/AR Game – The Midnight Walk

Alien: Rogue Incursion

Arken Age

Ghost Town

Marvel’s Deadpool VR

The Midnight Walk

Best RPG – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Avowed

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

The Outer Worlds 2

Monster Hunter Wilds

Players’ Voice (100% Fan Voted Category) – Wuthering Waves

Expedition 33

Dispatch

Genshin Impact

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Wuthering Waves

Best Narrative – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Ghost of Yōtei

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

Silent Hill f

Best Multiplayer – Arc Raiders

Arc Raiders

Battlefield 6

Elden Ring Nightreign

Peak

Split Fiction

Best Game Direction – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33