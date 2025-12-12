The Game Awards 2025 Full List of Winners

The Game Awards are finally here, and we have a full list of all of the winners. 2025 has been an incredible year for gaming, with generation-defining games like Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Death Stranding 2, and many others. There has been something for just about everyone and games of all shapes and sizes have been recognized. Expedition 33 was made for just $10 million with a small team and yet earned the most amount of nominations of any video game in the history of the show. But who will take the crown?
We have put together a full list of every nominee for The Game Awards, which will be updated throughout the night as winners are announced. Winners will be identified in bold text as they come. As is tradition, the winner of Game of the Year will likely be announced as the final award as it is the one that the entire night builds to. You can view the list below.
Every Winner at The Game Awards 2025
Game of the Year – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Donkey Kong Bananza
- Hades II
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
Best Family Game – Donkey Kong Bananza
- Donkey Kong Bananza
- LEGO Party!
- LEGO Voyagers
- Mario Kart World
- Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds
- Split Fiction
Innovation In Accessibility – Doom: The Dark Ages
- Assassin’s Creed Shadows
- Atomfall
- Doom: The Dark Ages
- EA Sports FC 26
- South of Midnight
Best Esports Game – Counter-Strike 2
- Counter-Strike 2
- Dota 2
- League of Legends
- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
- Valorant
Best Esports Athlete – Chovy
- brawk
- Chovy
- f0rsakeN
- Kakeru
- MenaRD
- Zyw0o
Best Esports Team – Team Vitality – Counter-Strike 2
- Gen.G – League of Legends
- NRG – Valorant
- Team Falcons – DOTA 2
- Team Liquid PH – Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
- Team Vitality – Counter-Strike 2
Best Mobile Game – Umamusume: Pretty Derby
- Destiny: Rising
- Persona 5: The Phantom X
- Sonic Rumble
- Umamusume: Pretty Derby
- Wuthering Waves
Best Independent Game – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Absolum
- Ball x Pit
- Blue Prince
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Hades II
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
Best Adaptation – The Last of Us: Season 2
- A Minecraft Movie
- Devil May Cry
- The Last of Us: Season 2
- Splinter Cell: Deathwatch
- Until Dawn
Best Action Game – Hades II
- Battlefield 6
- Doom: The Dark Ages
- Hades II
- Ninja Gaiden 4
- Shinobi: Art of Vengeance
Best Performance – Jennifer English (Expedition 33)
- Ben Starr (Expedition 33)
- Charlie Cox (Expedition 33)
- Erika Ishii (Ghost of Yotei)
- Jennifer English (Expedition 33)
- Konatsu Kato (Silent Hill f)
- Troy Baker (Indiana Jones and the Great Circle)
Games for Impact – South of Midnight
- Consume Me
- Despelote
- Lost Records: Bloom & Rage
- South of Midnight
- Wanderstop
Best Ongoing Game – No Man’s Sky
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
- Marvel Rivals
- No Man’s Sky
Best Audio Design – Battlefield 6
- Battlefield 6
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Silent Hill f
Content Creator of the Year – MoistCr1TiKaL
- Caedrel
- Kai Cenat
- MoistCr1TiKaL
- Sakura Miko
- The Burnt Peanut
Best Fighting Game – Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves
- 2XKO
- Capcom Fighting Collection 2
- Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves
- Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection
- Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage
Most Anticipated Game – Grand Theft Auto VI
- 007 First Light
- Grand Theft Auto VI
- Marvel’s Wolverine
- Resident Evil Requiem
- The Witcher IV
Best Action Adventure Game – Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Split Fiction
Best Art Direction- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Hades II
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
Best Sim/Strategy Game – FINAL FANTASY TACTICS – The Ivalice Chronicles
- The Alters
- FINAL FANTASY TACTICS – The Ivalice Chronicles
- Jurassic World Evolution 3
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VII
- Tempest Rising
- Two Point Museum
Best Debut Indie Game – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Blue Prince
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Despelote
- Dispatch
Best Score And Music – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Hades II
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
Best Sports/Racing – Mario Kart World
- EA Sports FC 26
- F1 25
- Mario Kart World
- Rematch
- Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds
Best Community Support – Baldur’s Gate 3
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
- No Man’s Sky
Best VR/AR Game – The Midnight Walk
- Alien: Rogue Incursion
- Arken Age
- Ghost Town
- Marvel’s Deadpool VR
- The Midnight Walk
Best RPG – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Avowed
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
- The Outer Worlds 2
- Monster Hunter Wilds
Players’ Voice (100% Fan Voted Category) – Wuthering Waves
- Expedition 33
- Dispatch
- Genshin Impact
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Wuthering Waves
Best Narrative – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
- Silent Hill f
Best Multiplayer – Arc Raiders
- Arc Raiders
- Battlefield 6
- Elden Ring Nightreign
- Peak
- Split Fiction
Best Game Direction – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Hades II
- Split Fiction