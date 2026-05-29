The Hit CookieRun Braverse TCG Just Revealed New Starter Decks, and Legendary Pets Are Finally Making Their Debut

Trading card games are as popular as ever, and the competition within the space is as high as it’s ever been. That’s why it’s always impressive when a game is able to break out from the pack, and in a relatively short amount of time, the CookieRun: Braverse Trading Card Game has managed to do just that. Now the game has revealed a series of new Starter Decks that should make it even easier for new players to jump in, but that’s not all, as the game is also finally bringing in a series favorite in Legendary Pets.

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Today, Devsisters revealed five new ready-to-play Starter Decks for the CookieRun: Braverse Trading Card Game, with each Starter Deck built around a powerful legendary cookie. The new decks include Flames of Immortality, Tree of Life, Guardian Winds, Seas of Fate, and Glorious Moonlight, and each deck will offer up a unique playstyle that embraces a specific skill set. Not to be outdone, Legendary Pets will also make their big debut as Cookie Cards, and each pet pairs with its corresponding Legendary Cookie to amplify that deck’s damage and combos. You can check out your first look at the new decks below, and they are available now at game stores and hobby retailers.

This Is The Best Time To Start Playing The CookieRun: Braverse Trading Card Game

CookieRun: Braverse started in South Korea and has since expanded globally, with nearly 80 million cards in distribution. Players battle their opponents with a mix of Cookie characters, unique abilities, Items, Traps, and Stage cards, with each color focusing on a specific approach. Red is aggressive and focuses on attack damage, while Yellow is for recovery and control. Green focuses on resource management, and Blue on hand cycling, while Purple focuses on trash-based recursion. You can find all of the details on each new Starter Deck below.

Flames of Immortality, led by Fire Spirit Cookie, creates fast offensive pressure through HP-sacrifice effects and powerful damage that cannot be blocked by Trap Cards.

Tree of Life, built around Millennial Tree Cookie, focuses on HP recovery, defensive control, and long-term stability to outlast opponents.

Guardian Winds, featuring Wind Archer Cookie, rewards careful resource management, smart Item Card use, and timing-based plays.

Seas of Fate, centered on Sea Fairy Cookie, keeps momentum through hand cycling, card draw, and continuous resource flow.

Glorious Moonlight, led by Moonlight Cookie, uses trash-based mechanics to generate value, recover key Cookies, and control the pace of the match.

CookieRun: Braverse is hot off their KPop Demon Hunters collaboration, which ended up bringing in over 300 million players worldwide, and now it’s easier than ever to jump into the trading card game. You can pick up CookieRun: Braverse Trading Card Game Starter Decks and more at your local game store and hobby retailers now, and the new Starter Decks retail for $12.99.

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