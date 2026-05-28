7 Most Anticipated Games at Gen Con 2026

2026 has already had a number of amazing games, and we aren’t even at the halfway point yet. More great games are on the way too, and while there are several major showcases happening over the course of the year, one of the biggest gaming events of the year is Gen Con, and it’s the perfect time and place for some of the most talked-about games to make a splash. That’s why we’ve brought together 7 of our most anticipated games that should be either playable or fully released at Gen Con, and we are starting with one of the biggest sensations of 2026.

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7. Dungeon Crawler Carl TTRPG and Unstoppable

You can’t talk about 2026 and not talk about Dungeon Crawler Carl, which is one of the hottest properties going. That’s why it was perfect timing for a new Dungeon Crawler Carl RPG alongside a Dungeon Crawler Carl version of Unstoppable. The campaign was a huge hit, bringing in over $13 million on BackerKit, and is expected to hit later this year. While both games aren’t expected to fully release until after Gen Con, both games should be playable at the event, and we cannot wait to jump into this amazing world and see what chaos Carl, Princess Donut, and the whole crew are up to.

6. Six-Sided Seas

If a game has pirates in it, I’m always going to be intrigued, and if you’re a fan like me, Gen Con will have a brand new Pirate-themed game from Solis Game Studio. The game is titled Six-Sided Seas, and will have players rolling dice to generate crew members that can then man the stations on the ship. There’s a push-your-luck element to it, but you’ll also need to attack your opponent’s ship and make sure you attain gold if you want to walk away the winner, and it is all played on a gorgeous roll-up playmat. The best part is that the game will release on July 30th when Gen Con begins.

5. Rock Hard 1977: Ear Candy

Another game that previously took the world by storm is Rock Hard 1977, which had you attempting to attain success as your vintage rock band. Now Devir will release the first expansion for the game titled Rock Hard: 1977 – Ear Candy, and it lets you write 45 RPM singles in various styles as you look to adapt your life experiences to hit songs. You’ll need to promote the singles to get them played on the radio, which moves you up the charts, providing a whole new way to gain fame. You’ll also get new characters, new managers, and new types of candy, and fans should be able to give it a try at Gen Con.

4. Star Trek: Space Hunt

One of the most welcome surprise announcements of the year was Star Trek: Space Hunt, which adapts the hit Captain Sonar system and brings it into the world of Star Trek. Not only do you get the original game’s stellar mechanics, but you also get a full embrace of the Star Trek theme, including unique stats and abilities for the Captains and their second in command, the ability to jump into hyperspace, and three different eras of the franchise. The game should be available to play at Gen Con, with a full release this year.

3. Fury of Dracula 5th Edition

The Fury of Dracula is already a beloved game, and over the years, it has gone through several iterations, but a new version looks to be the best way to experience it. Avalon Hill will release Fury of Dracula 5th Edition at Gen Con, and it looks to be the most stunning and compelling version of the game to date. You’ll have a number of monster hunters to choose from as you try to track down Dracula across Europe, and a new quick style mode lets you get the game up and running faster than ever, so if you’ve ever thought about jumping in, now is the time.

2. Batman: Enemies of Gotham City

If you’re going to create a Batman game, many fans would assume that it will have you controlling Batman and his fellow heroes. Upper Deck is instead focusing on the Dark Knight’s iconic villains in Batman: Enemies of Gotham City, which will have you playing a massive roster of beloved Batman villains as they try to take full control of the city while also having to avoid Batman’s meddling. If you’ve ever wanted to control villains like The Penguin, Bane, Joker, Scarecrow, Mr. Freeze, The Phantasm, and more, this is your one-stop shop.

1. Brave & Bold: Bag Building Combat Game

DC has been on a major role over the past two years, and now a new game titled Brave & Bold: Bag Building Combat Game will allow you to play some of your favorite heroes and villains from the world of DC Comics. Superman, Wonder Woman, Cheetah, Lex Luthor, Flash, and more are all fully playable in a game that pits two opponents against each other with a mix of tactics, combat, and bag building. The battles look to be thrilling and unique depending on which character’s abilities you have at your command, and the game will be fully playable at Gen Con.

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