I’m Already So Delighted With Pokémon TCG: Mega Evolution—Perfect Order (And Can’t Wait To Chase Mega Zygarde ex)

Wanna hear a horror story? In 1998, I had a near-complete collection of the very first Pokemon TCG set. But given my middle-school mentality shifting more towards an interest in girls, I had felt like I’d grown out of Pokemon a bit… at least in terms of the TCG. So, instead of stashing my binder full of every Pokemon (except for that ever-elusive Charizard) in the basement, I decided to sell it on eBay for $600. That’s a nice chunk of change for a middle schooler. Fast forward to today, and it’s still a decision I beat myself up over (and more often than I’d like to admit).

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

I got back into the game during the pandemic. If you remember, that was when hordes of grown adults were knocking over kids at Target just to get their grubby hands on restocked products. Eventually, that cooled off a bit, so I was finally able to routinely find a blister pack here, an ETB there, to keep my ripping passion satiated. Now? Well, unfortunately, that “saturated” type of economy is back (with considerable staying power this time around). So, I’ve limited my purchases to Pokemon Center ETBs (and blister packs for my sons), hoping I can successfully make it through the queue when a new product drops.

I managed to do it with a Pokémon TCG: Mega Evolution—Perfect Order pre-order, and I’m oh so glad I did. Because the Pokemon Center sent us some samples of Perfect Order, and based on a marathon of ripping packs, I can confirm that this expansion feels, well… kind of “perfect.”

The Products: What’s in the Box (or Boxes, in My Case)

Set to officially release on March 27, 2026, Perfect Order is the next expansion in the new Mega Evolution Series.

The set ties directly into Pokémon Legends: Z-A, using Lumiose City as its thematic backbone. Four brand-new Mega Evolution Pokémon ex are finally getting the TCG treatment, including Mega Clefable ex, Mega Starmie ex, Mega Skarmory ex, and Mega Zygarde ex. With 124 total cards in the set (including illustration rares and special illustration rares) there’s a lot to unpack.

Here’s what’s available:

Build & Battle Box

If you’re planning to hit up a prerelease event at your local hobby store, this is your starting point. The Build & Battle Box comes with a 40-card ready-to-play deck, one foil promo card (out of four possible), four blister packs, and a Pokémon TCG Live code card. It’s a smart little package that lets you walk into a prerelease tournament with something playable in hand.

For casual players who want a taste of the Mega Evolution mechanics without committing to a full collection hunt, this is a great entry point. The Lumiose City theme comes through even in the smaller product experience, and the Mega Evolution synergies feel fresh and fun at the table.

Elite Trainer Box

This is the one most collectors are going to gravitate toward (me, in particular, who tries to collect Pokemon Center versions of ETBs). The ETB comes loaded with nine booster packs, a full-art Tyrunt promo card, energy cards, card sleeves, gameplay accessories, and a collector storage box with dividers. The player guide inside also previews the full card list and rarities, which is useful when you’re trying to figure out what you’re chasing.

Booster Bundle

Six packs, straightforward, satisfying. The Booster Bundle is the move if you’re a casual collector who wants to add some variety to an existing collection without going full “I need to complete this entire set” mode. Budget-friendly and low commitment, it still delivers plenty of that pack-opening dopamine hit.

Booster Display Box

And then there’s this beast. Thirty-six booster packs in a single box. This is what you grab if you’re streaming, if you’re hunting to complete the set, or if you’ve simply decided that today is the day you go all in. It’s the format that really lets you get a feel for the set’s pull rates and card distribution.

Buy the Pokémon TCG: Mega Evolution—Perfect Booster Bundle on Amazon | On sale for $264.95 (Reg. $279.99)

My Early Pulls: The Highlights (and the Commons Stacking Up)

So far, my early pulls have included an Espurr (095/088 Illustration Rare), a Rowlet (090/088 Illustration Rare), a Lapras ex (022/088), a Meowth ex (062/088), and a Mega Starmie ex (021/088). Seeing Meowth ex show up was a nice little treat because it’s one of the cards featured prominently in the set’s promotional materials, and even without the Special Illustration Rare version, pulling it still felt like a small victory.

On the “these are showing up constantly” side of things: Nosepass, Aromatisse, Bunnelby, Core Memory (Trainer), and Pokémon Catcher (Trainer) are clearly the workhorses of this set. You’ll know them well by the end of your first display box. We’re on a first-name basis at this point.

A Promising Launch for the Mega Evolution Series

Pokémon TCG: Mega Evolution—Perfect Order is shaping up to be one of the more exciting releases, for me at least. The art is whimsical and cohesive, the Mega Evolution ex cards bring real chase value, and the product lineup covers everyone from pre-release newcomers to serious set completionists.

Whether you’re picking up a Booster Bundle on a budget or going full display box, there’s something here worth getting excited about (especially that sweet, sweet Mega Hyper Rare version of Mega Zygarde ex).

Product samples were provided to ComicBook for this article.