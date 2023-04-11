The Last of Us Star Bella Ramsey Reacts to "Genius" Fan Theory

Ellie Williams (Belle Ramsey) is the key to saving the world. In HBO's The Last of Us, it was revealed the lead character happened to be immune to any bites from Clickers. After a run-in with one of those infected, she managed to escape a grim fate because she was born in a particular circumstance. As was revealed at the end of the show, the reason Ellie is immune is because her mother was bitten by one of those infected during childbirth. Now, Ramsey herself has given her stamp of approval to a theory that says they could save the world of the infection by infecting all mothers who get pregnant.

"I feel like they've just solved the problem and just saved the world with this theory. This is genius," Ramsey said in a new video with Vanity Fair. "I mean, the mothers would have to consent and be okay with being infected but I think you'd get a good selection of people who'd be up for it."

Will The Last of Us Season Two follow the video game?

As with all live-action video game adaptations, it's likely the sophomore outing of the show will take certain storytelling liberties that set it apart from the game it was based on. Even then, Ramsey previously said she thinks Ellie will soon find out about Joel's (Pedro Pascal) lies soon enough.

"I don't think Ellie does believe him," Ramsey said on an episode of The Last of Pods earlier this year. "At her core, I don't think she does, but she has to force herself to believe him enough because the thought of it not being true is too painful. So, I think that she forces herself to believe him and buys into her own delusion because she has to for her own sanity. But I think deep down, she's always had a feeling."

She added, "Ellie definitely would've sacrificed herself. To her, that's her purpose. That's the reason that she is alive. As soon as she found out the news that she was immune and possibly held the key to providing a vaccine for the world, that's when she felt for the first time that her life mattered. So I think that the idea that that would be taken away from her, it's not even on the cards for her. Given the choice, I don't think she'd even think twice. She would do it every time."

For more Last of Us content, check out ComicBook and Entertainment Tonight's new podcast: The Last of Pods. The podcast includes breakdowns of each episode, interviews with special guests from the show, and more. The first season The Last of Us is now streaming in its entire on HBO Max. The Last of Pods is available where podcasts can be heard.