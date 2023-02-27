The Last of Us Episode 7 Reveals How Ellie Got Infected

The latest episode of The Last of Us shows us exactly how Ellie got infected. The Last of Us is currently one of the biggest TV shows on the planet right now and while a lot of people are experiencing it for the first time, millions of fans have also experienced the game it is based on and are more than aware of all of the extremely tragic twists and turns that the series has in store. One of the biggest questions fans have had is how Ellie got infected and exactly how she's immune. Anyone who has played just the main story of The Last of Us may not actually be aware of the intricate details of Ellie's infection, as it was actually shown in a prequel DLC called Left Behind.

How Did Ellie Get Infected?

The seventh episode of The Last of Us, appropriately titled Left Behind, shows everyone Ellie's tragic backstory. The episode takes place a short while before the events of the main series and showcases Ellie's life in the QZ, attending FEDRA school, and forming a relationship with a teen girl named Riley.

One night, after disappearing for an extended period of time, Riley sneaks into Ellie's room and asks her to sneak out with her. Riley then surprises Ellie with a fully-powered mall, something she's never seen. Riley makes it clear she planned this night for Ellie as a special occasion, but unfortunately, the night is interrupted when a lone Infected in the mall finds the two teens. The Infected attacks Riley and Ellie in a Halloween store and while they successfully kill the infected, the two are unfortunately both bitten in the tussle. However, for unexplained reasons at this time, Ellie's infection does not progress and she's able to survive, unlike Riley.

How Is Ellie Immune?

As of right now, we have no idea how Ellie is immune in the show, but we do understand her importance. The fact she survived an encounter with an infected, got bitten, and has no signs of turning means Joel getting her to the Fireflies is an absolute priority. Whether or not The Last of Us will explore more of Ellie's immunity in the future isn't known, but with only two episodes of the series left in Season 1, we likely should have our answer before long.

--

