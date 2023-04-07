The Last of Us: Melanie Lynskey Clarifies Comments About Spin-Off Idea

Melanie Lynskey is currently thriving on television. Not only is she starring in the second season of Showtime's Yellowjackets, but the actor recently appeared in HBO's The Last of Us as a ruthless revolutionary named Kathleen. While Kathleen did not survive the first season of the series, some fans would like to see her return as the character. In fact, she was recently asked by Variety if she would be interested in doing a Kathleen origin story. "If they wanted to go back and do an origin story, I would be there for it," Lynskey shared. "The story of how this woman got into this crazy position would be really interesting." However, the story got spun a little differently, so Lynskey took to Twitter this week to clarify her comments.

"Is this true??? 'Melanie Lynskey Pitches 'The Last Of Us' Origin Season to Show How Kathleen Got Into This Crazy Position.' If so, YES please! Anything you are in I support 1000%," @TylerLangfamily asked Lynskey on Twitter. The actor replied, "No!! It is a very misleading headline! A sweet person on a press line asked would I do an origin story for her, and what am I going to do, say no? I said sure of course! I'd do anything Craig Mazin asked me to do, is the answer. I certainly didn't 'pitch' this idea how mortifying." She added, "So please, fanboys, you can stop the angry tweets now. I'm a very tired mum trying to cheerfully answer questions in the environment which stresses me most, which is a huge busy red carpet event." You can view her post below:

So please, fanboys, you can stop the angry tweets now. I’m a very tired mum trying to cheerfully answer questions in the environment which stresses me most, which is a huge busy red carpet event — Melanie Lynskey (@melanielynskey) April 7, 2023

Who Is Kathleen in The Last of Us?

In The Last of Us, Kathleen was on the hunt for Henry (Lamar Johnson), who she believed was responsible for her brother's death.

"[Showrunner and episode writer Craig Mazin] said to me, 'I hope you're not offended, but I would love for you to play a war criminal.' I said, 'Ugh, I don't know.' He was like, 'I felt like that would be your reaction. Let me tell you a bit more,'" Lynskey told EW. "He told me that her brother was basically Jesus. Like, imagine growing up as the sibling of Jesus and being like, 'My brother's the greatest human being. He's leading the world. He's the kindest, most decent person. I don't think I'm that great of a person. I don't really need to be anything in particular because I have this person by my side.' And then somebody brutally kills him and it's so unfair. Who are you after that?"

Lynskey continued: "You are forced to step into a role that you never asked for and you don't think you're very good at. The thing I found very interesting about her is, when she did step into the role, she didn't have a lot of guilt about doing bad things, whereas her brother did. She found out that she was quite heartless and so she was able to be pretty effective in a way that he maybe wasn't because she didn't care about people. That's a very interesting dynamic."

