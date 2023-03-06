The Last of Us Sets New Viewership Record With Episode 8

HBO has revealed that Episode 8 of The Last of Us has set a new record for the series. Upon its debut earlier this year, The Last of Us immediately began to draw in massive audiences across both HBO and HBO Max. So much so, in fact, that HBO itself was quick to renew the show for Season 2 before January 2023 had even come to a close. And while it seemed likely that The Last of Us would only continue to pull in more viewers over time, this has proven to be true in a larger way than anticipated.

Announced in a new press release from HBO, it was said that Episode 8 of The Last of Us drew in 8.1 million viewers in total on Sunday night across its various platforms. To put in context just how impressive this number is, this is a 74% increase in viewership compared to the pilot episode of The Last of Us that aired in mid-January. As such, it's clear that those who have found The Last of Us in recent months are making each new episode appointment viewing.

In all likelihood, Episode 9 of The Last of Us should end up reaching even higher highs than Episode 8 if this viewership trend continues. This is widely expected simply because conclusion episodes to TV seasons, more often than not, end up garnering the most viewers. And since The Last of Us has only grown bigger as time has gone on, it seems like the next episode of the HBO series could end up shattering even more records.

Per usual, Episode 9 of The Last of Us will air this coming Sunday at 9:00pm ET/6:00pm PT across HBO and HBO Max. And if you'd like to help kill some time leading up to the season finale, be sure to check out our recent interview with Bella Ramsey on the latest episode of The Last of Pods.

What did you end up thinking about Episode 8 of The Last of Us? And what are your expectations for the Season 1 finale this coming weekend? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.