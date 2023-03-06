The Last of Us Star Bella Ramsey Teases Excitement for Season 2 (Exclusive)

Bella Ramsey, the star of HBO's The Last of Us, has opened up about her excitement for returning to the show with Season 2. Not long after The Last of Us premiered earlier this year, HBO announced that the series would eventually be coming back for a second season. And while virtually nothing is currently known about when Season 2 might enter production, that isn't keeping Ramsey from looking forward to getting back on set.

During a new interview with ComicBook.com's The Last of Pods podcast, Ramsey explained that she's quite eager for Season 2 even though she knows it will end up being a much different experience. Ramsey said that her involvement with Season 1 of The Last of Us ended up making for the best year she's ever had, which means that she's trying to temper her expectations for what it will be like to film Season 2.

"I'm really excited. It still feels surreal to me that it's going to go again," Ramsey said. "But also, I don't want to go into it comparing it to the experience of the first season, because [...] Season 1 of The Last of Us was the best year of my life, and it's not going to be the same. I just have to go into it being like, 'This is season two. And I love season one, but this is just going to be different.' I'm really excited. I just, yeah, want to be back in Canada with Craig Mazin and Pedro [Pascal] for a little bit. It's going to be really nice."

Currently, it's not known when HBO will look to film and eventually release Season 2 of The Last of Us. Previously, showrunner Craig Mazin has said that Season 2 would look to directly adapt The Last of Us Part II, which takes place multiple years after the original game. While this would suggest that Ramsey and others in the series might need to age up a bit more first, The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal seems to have also hinted recently that production on Season 2 could begin later in 2023.

Regardless of what the truth might be, it seems likely that we'll begin to learn more in the near future as Season 1 of The Last of Us is about to wrap up. Episode 9 of the TV series is set to air next week on March 12th at 9:00pm ET/6:00pm PT on HBO and HBO Max.