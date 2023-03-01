The Last of Us: Pedro Pascal Teases When Season 2 May Begin Filming

Season 2 of The Last of Us may be happening sooner than we previously thought, if Pedro Pascal is to be believed. The Last of Us has been a huge force to be reckoned with over the last month and a half. It has dominated social media and is one of HBO's most successful shows of all-time. It was so successful, in fact, that HBO rushed to green light a second season of the show. Of course, the first season adapts the entirety of the first game, so we can expect the second season to adapt at least some of the second game as it is far more dense. However, these things take a lot of time to make from writing, casting, location scouting, building sets, filming, and editing.

With that said, we may not have to wait a super long time for season 2, though. When speaking with Collider, Pedro Pascal was asked about the chances of The Last of Us season 2 filming this year. While he wouldn't say with 100% certainty that it will happen, he definitely indicated that it may happen this year. If that is the case, we can likely expect some casting updates this year for characters like Abby. It also may suggest that HBO internally gave Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin the go-ahead to start working on scripts for the second season before it was publicly greenlit, since that would be a pretty tight turnaround otherwise.

"In the year 2023?" asked Pascal. "Oh, what season are we in now? We're getting into spring? Yes, there is a chance. Yes."

As of right now, nothing has been locked down. However, Pedro Pascal is a very busy guy these days and it wouldn't be surprising if they're trying to pencil in dates for his schedule already. Either way, hopefully this means we won't have to wait an awfully long time to actually watch season 2, but it's up in the air.

