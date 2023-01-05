The Last of Us HBO Series Will Premiere 3 Days Early For Some People

The first episode of HBO's The Last of Us series will premiere three days early for some people. The Last of Us is one of the most anticipated shows of 2023 for a number of reasons. For starters, it's HBO's biggest show of the year and has a budget that is larger than the first 5 seasons of Game of Thrones. HBO's branding is an automatic seal of quality in the eyes of many. Second, it's an adaptation of one of the best games of the last decade and is something fans have waited many years to see in live-action. With that said, people have been waiting with bated breath for the premiere and now, it's finally almost here.

Some fans will even have the chance to watch it a little bit early. If you live in New York City or have the ability to go to New York City on January 12th, you can watch The Last of Us three days early on the big screen. Six screenings of the show will run at the Angelika Film Center in New York City on January 12th, 2023 with the first showing at 1PM ET and the last starting at 10:15PM ET. The event is described as a "2-hour immersive experience" where fans will get to watch the first episode, which is roughly an hour and a half long. You can RSVP at 1iota.com by clicking here, but please note that it does not guarantee you a seat and you must be 18 or older to attend the event. A non-alcoholic drink and snack will be provided, but there won't be anything else to purchase or outside food or drink permitted.

Look for the light. If you're in NYC and 18+, RSVP via @1iota to join the Fireflies at special #TheLastofUs screenings on 1/12. RSVP does not guarantee admission. For more details, visit link in bio. pic.twitter.com/PzCH6cLHJv — The Last of Us (@TheLastofUsHBO) January 4, 2023

For those that can't make it to the event, the series will premiere on HBO on Sunday, January 15th at 9PM ET. The show will release every week on Sunday nights at 9PM ET until the end of the season. ComicBook.com and Entertainment Tonight have also joined forces for a weekly podcast centered around the series with special guests from the HBO series. You can click here to read more about The Last of Pods podcast.