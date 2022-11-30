The Last of Us HBO TV Show Reveals New Character Posters

HBO has today released a number of new character posters related to its upcoming TV adaptation of PlayStation's The Last of Us. After such a long wait, The Last of Us is finally set to premiere on HBO in early 2023, which means that HBO is beginning to promote the series a bit more heavily. And while it remains to be seen if a new trailer might be on the horizon, these posters in mention have given us a better look at the show's cast.

In total, HBO let loose 11 different character posters associated with The Last of Us today. These posters don't only feature the main protagonists of the show with Pedro Pascal's Joel and Bella Ramsey's Ellie, but a number of side characters are also showcased as well. Some of the most recognizable faces that those who have played the Last of Us video game might spot include Bill (Nick Offerman), Tess (Anna Torv), Tommy (Diego Luna), and Marlene (Merle Dandridge).

While it's exciting to see these new character posters come about, it seems likely that it won't be the only thing related to the show that we'll be getting in the near future. As mentioned, it's quite feasible that a new trailer for The Last of Us will be dropping relatively soon. At this point in time, we've only received a teaser for the show, which means that a proper trailer could be coming at any time. Given that HBO is going to have a big blowout this week for The Last of Us at Brazil Comic-Con, there's a good chance that this new trailer could drop in the coming days.

If you didn't already know, The Last of Us is set to arrive next year on HBO and HBO Max beginning on January 15th. New episodes will be released on a weekly basis with Season 1 set to last nine episodes in total.

How do you feel about The Last of Us based on everything that we've seen so far? Will you be watching the show for yourself when it releases next year? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or shoot me a message on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

Additionally, if you'd like to see all of these new posters from The Last of Us for yourself, you can check them all out below.