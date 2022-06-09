The Last of Us HBO TV Show Reveals First Full Look at Ellie and Joel

✖

A new look at the HBO adaptation of The Last of Us has been released alongside new details at Summer Game Fest. The adaptation of the beloved PlayStation game is one of the most anticipated video game adaptations in quite a while and it also looks like it could easily be one of the best video game adaptations to date. Series co-creator Neil Druckmann and Naughty Dog are closely involved in the production of this game, as Druckmann is not only producing the series, but is even directing an episode of the show. With such close involvement with the creatives, it seems like this show has real potential to succeed.

Earlier this year, we got our first official image from The Last of Us, but it wasn't anything too meaty. At Summer Game Fest, Druckmann came out and revealed a brand new image of Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) hiding from a clicker in a dark building. Druckmann also took this time to announce that the show will wrap filming on June 10th, meaning we're inching closer to a trailer and actual premiere date. Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson, the actors who play the two heroes in the game, will also be part of the TV show in undisclosed roles, but they will be more than cameos.

As of right now, The Last of Us is expected to premiere sometime in 2023, but no specifics have been given. It's seems likely that a proper glimpse at footage will come on September 26th, which is Naughty Dog's "The Last of Us day", as that's the day the outbreak began in the game's universe. The day is typically celebrated with news regarding the franchise, giveaways, and more, so it seems like the perfect time to start releasing footage for the highly anticipated TV show. We've already had a few glimpses at the show courtesy of set leaks, but are still waiting to see how the final product will look.

