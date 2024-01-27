The Last of Us Part 2's Owen Actor Wants in on Season 2

The second season of HBO's The Last of Us is expected to go into production next month, and it will feature the return of Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie. There have been some exciting names added to the new season, ranging from Loki director Kate Herron to No One Will Save You's Kaitlyn Dever as the fan-favorite game character, Abby. In The Last of Us Part 2, Abby's love interest is Owen, who was played by Patrick Fugit in the game. Fugit is known for films such as Almost Famous and recently starred in the HBO limited series, Love and Death. Last year, Fugit talked about the possibility of returning to The Last of Us for the show's second season, but he doesn't want to play Owen again.

"Neil Druckmann is somebody I keep in touch with," Fugit revealed in an interview with Screen Rant early last year. "I love that guy, and really I would do any type of creative adventure with him that he came up with. I'm obviously like twice as old as Owen, like I'm 40. I think Owen's 20 in the second part of the second game, so I'm not playing Owen, nor do I want to. I did that already. I don't know, maybe I'll play one of those Wolf characters or one of the cultists. That'd be- I already got the beard. If I could shave my head, good to go."

When Is The Last of Us Season 2 Being Released?

While The Last of Us' production start date has been revealed, it is currently unclear when the series will be back. Showrunner Craig Mazin appeared on Entertainment Weekly's The Awardist podcast lasy year tnd spoke about preparing for the new season ahead of the strikes.

"We were able to map out all of Season 2," Mazin said. "And I also wrote and submitted the script for the first episode and sent it in [to HBO] around 10:30 or 10:40 PM right before the midnight [makes a "kajoomph" sound] and the strike began."

Mazin noted that by getting The Last of Us Season 2 mapped out and the first script finished, the show would be able to keep "below-the-line crew members" employed and working through the strike.

"To the extent that we can keep anybody below the line working, that's fantastic," Mazin explained. "I think it's becoming essentially a near certainty that we won't be able to start [filming] when we were hoping to start, which is upsetting. We are all raring to go. This is what we are born to do. This is how we not only choose to live our lives, but I believe [how we] are compelled to live our lives. Otherwise, why the hell would we do this insane job? I can assure you it's not for money."

Stay tuned for more updates about The Last of Us.