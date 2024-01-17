The Last of Us Season 2: Loki Director Reportedly Working on New Episodes

One of the directors of Loki will reportedly helm an episode of The Last of Us season 2. The Last of Us is one of the most coveted franchises in entertainment right now. It has held a lot of prestige in the gaming industry for a decade now as the first game is widely regarded as one of the best games ever made. It won tons of awards, sold tens of millions of copies, and helped usher in a new era for PlayStation as it began to focus more on cinematic, story-based games. A decade later, the game would get a sequel and a TV adaptation, both of which would also get showered in praise and awards. The HBO series has set records for the company and the second season is one of the most anticipated seasons of television on the horizon.

We've started to get casting announcements for The Last of Us season 2 and it is expected to begin shooting in just a couple of weeks. It has also been confirmed that the second season will at least adapt some of The Last of Us Part II and now, we're starting to get a better idea of what that might look like. According to insider Jeff Sneider, Loki season 1 director Kate Herron will helm at least one episode of The Last of Us season 2. Sneider speculated she may direct more than one episode, but could only confidently claim one episode. As of right now, it's unclear what episode(s) she will direct, but given how dense The Last of Us Part II is at a game, it's likely there won't be any "filler" episodes. Herron received a lot of acclaim for her work on Loki, a show that is regarded as one of Marvel's best Disney+ shows, if not the best period.

The Last of Us season 2 will have to fight a pretty big uphill battle as the second game is incredibly divisive among fans. While we won't spoil anything here for those that aren't already familiar with the game, there are major story choices that angered a lot of fans and made some players swear off seeing it through to the end. It's expected that the second season will once again faithfully adapt the game and therefore be a challenging watch for some viewers. Whether it can be executed or handled in a different way to make it less divisive remains to be seen. It will be a rare opportunity for a piece of material to possibly get a second chance at handling a controversial story decision and maybe do it in a way that is easier to swallow.