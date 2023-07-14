The Last of Us Showrunner Expects Fan "Furor" Around Season 2, "There Usually Is"

HBO released the first season of their live-action adaptation of The Last of Us earlier this year, and it quickly became a hit. The Last of Us had the second-best premiere on the network in the past ten years, coming in second to House of the Dragon. The network quickly picked up the series for a second season, and it has been in development for quite some time. The Last of Us Season 2 was expected to begin filming later this year, but with the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike and the recently announced actor's strike, it is very unlikely that that is still the case. Entertainment Weekly recently had the chance to talk with The Last of Us showrunner Craig Mazin about their recent Emmy nominations, and he even teased that he expects fan "furor" over the second season.

"I'm never gonna say there are things that are gonna happen in the show that happened in the game. You never know what we're gonna do," Mazin revealed to the magazine. "But I will say that it is the adventure, the journey is the point. There are things that will shock people, things that were in the game, things that were not in the game, and that's okay. As long as they're purposeful, they're not there to just simply shock. We are not interested in creating social media fear. We just want to tell the story the way we think it should be told."

"Will there be furor? Yeah, probably. I mean, there usually is, starting even with casting. We knew they were the exact right person to cast and they had to go through quite a few months of people being awful on social media until they saw what we saw. That, to me, is the point. We don't operate to either make people happy on social media or avoid making them upset. We just do what we think is right, and we hope that people come along for the ride and enjoy it." The Last of Us showrunner added.

What is The Last of Us about?

HBO describes The Last of Us series as follows, "In 2003, a parasitic fungal infection ravages the planet, turning humans into violent creatures known as the Infected. Twenty years later, hardened survivor Joel (Pedro Pascal) is hired to smuggle 14-year-old Ellie (Bella Ramsey) to the rebel Fireflies. But what should be a quick job becomes a harrowing journey in this hit series that brings the acclaimed video game to life."

Joining Pascal (Joel) and Ramsey (Ellie) include Gabriel Luna as Tommy, Anna Torv as Tess, Nico Parker as Sarah, Murray Bartlett as Frank, Nick Offerman as Bill, Melanie Lynskey as Kathleen, Storm Reid as Riley, Merle Dandridge as Marlene, Jeffrey Pierce as Perry, Lamar Johnson as Henry, Keivonn Woodard as Sam, Graham Greene as Marlon, and Elaine Miles as Florence. Original game stars Ashley Johnson and Troy Baker, having played the part of Ellie and Joel in both video games, are also set to appear.

