The Last of Us Season 2 to Begin Filming in Early 2024

HBO's CEO Casey Bloys has announced today that filming for Season 2 of The Last of Us will be kicking off in early 2024. Upon the release of Season 1 earlier this year, The Last of Us became one of the biggest shows that HBO has ever had. The success of the series led to HBO soon after greenlighting Season 2, which has since been outlined by creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann. Now, after some brief delays throughout 2023, it looks like work on The Last of Us will soon be picking up once again.

Previously, work on the second season of The Last of Us was already meant to have advanced to the point where filming would have started in the final months of this year. However, strikes from both the WGA and SAG-AFTRA ended up leading to a halt in development. Prior to these strikes, the series showrunner, Mazin, said that Season 2 would be "ready to go" the moment that each came to an end. With the WGA strike having ended in late September, Mazin has since acknowledged that he has continued to write more of The Last of Us Season 2 to the point that production can now begin in mere months.

Currently, it's worth noting that SAG-AFTRA is still in the midst of a strike, which means that this filming window for Season 2 of The Last of Us could end up shifting once again. That being said, there has been growing momentum in recent days between the SAG-AFTRA union and various studios in Hollywood that makes it seem as though the strike will be coming to a close relatively soon. Once SAG-AFTRA does land a new deal, a more specific timeline related to the production of The Last of Us Season 2 will likely come into view.

For now, The Last of Us Season 2 remains without a release window of any sort. With Season 1 of the series, though, filming took place for the better part of a single year, which means that Season 2 almost certainly won't release until 2025 at the earliest. Until that time, developer Naughty Dog, who created both The Last of Us video games, continues to develop another mysterious title that is reportedly planned to be The Last of Us Part III.

[H/T Variety]