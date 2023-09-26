The Last of Us Season 2 Will Resume Writing "The Second" WGA Strike Ends

The Last of Us premiered on HBO earlier this year, where it was embraced by a huge audience. The series was quickly given the greenlight for a second season, but progress came to a halt as a result of the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strike. Now that the WGA strike seems to be coming to an end, the show's writers are getting ready to get back to work. Showrunner Craig Mazin recently posted to Threads, where he revealed his enthusiasm to get back to working on the new season.

"Very proud of the WGA and its membership, and excited to get back to work on The Last of Us Season 2," Mazin wrote on Threads. "The strike has not yet been officially lifted, but the second it is, we will spring into action!"

In an appearance on Entertainment Weekly's The Awardist podcast last month, Mazin revealed that all of The Last of Us Season 2 was mapped out prior to the start of the strike. In fact, Mazin apparently submitted the script for the first episode just over an hour before the strike officially began. Handling it in this way enabled "below-the-line crew members" to keep working, possibly moving along progress on the new season.

The Last of Us Part II

While the first season of The Last of Us adapted most of the key beats from the PlayStation game, The Last of Us Season 2 will play out a little bit differently. The new season will begin to adapt The Last of Us Part II, but will not cover the entirety of that game's events. We don't yet know how many seasons the show will get out of the game's events, or how many episodes will be in Season 2. As of this writing, no newcomers have been announced for the cast, though Mazin told The Hollywood Reporter in July that "things were in process" for the casting of Abby, a major character from The Last of Us Part II.

Will There be The Last of Us Part III?

The Last of Us Part II released in 2020 on PlayStation 4, and currently represents the last game in the series. Since then, the future of the series has been a major question among fans. Creative director Neil Druckmann has been noncommittal about the possibility of a third game, but has revealed that Naughty Dog is currently working on its next project, whatever that might be. Given the popularity of the games and TV series, it's hard to imagine that a new game isn't in development, and Druckmann has also indicated that he has an idea for the story. For now, fans will just have to wait and see what the future holds.

