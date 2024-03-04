The Last of Us Season 2 Set Photo Reveals Another Possible Video Game Location

Production on The Last of Us Season 2 is underway, and another location from the set has appeared online. This time around, it's a snow-covered house, and fans believe it just might be Joel Miller's residence from The Last of Us Part II. The unofficial Twitter account The Last of Us News has shared an image of the house being used for filming alongside shots from the game. It's not nearly as close as the Greenplace Market images that leaked online last month, but it does seem close enough to what appeared in the PlayStation game.

Readers can see the side-by-side comparison shots and judge for themselves in the Tweet embedded below.

NEW photo from the set of #TheLastofUs Season 2 🔥



Joel's house?

What to Expect from The Last of Us Season 2

The new season of The Last of Us will begin to adapt the events that occur in The Last of Us Part II. Across 9 episodes, the first season adapted the entire main story of the first game as well as the events from the Left Behind DLC. However, things are going to be a little different for the sequel. It's already been confirmed that the events from The Last of Us Part II won't all be able to fit in one season, so viewers can expect to see at least two seasons covering the game. Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin have been cryptic about just how many seasons we'll see, including the overall number of episodes. On top of that, there's no way of knowing where the season will leave off, exactly.

We do know that the new season will be adding several new cast members, including Catherine O'Hara, Danny Ramirez, Ariela Barer, Tati Gabrielle, and Spencer Lord. Most significantly, Kaitlyn Dever will be playing the role of Abby, while Isabela Merced has been cast as Dina.

The Fate of Joel in The Last of Us Season 2

One of the biggest questions surrounding the new season of The Last of Us is just how closely it will stick to the source material. The fate of Joel in that game has been hugely controversial since The Last of Us Part II's release, and even resulted in death threats directed at one of the game's actors, as well as her infant son.

Joel actor Pedro Pascal has hinted to Deadline that the character's final fate could be different in the show versus the game, but it's possible he's also just trying to maintain some of the mystery. Whatever the case might be, Pascal seems to be very happy with the direction of the new season and how things are going during production. Hopefully fans will be able to say the same when the new season arrives on HBO.

