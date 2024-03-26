The Last of Us Season 2 Report Reveals Possible Release Window

The first season of The Last of Us was a major success story, and fans have been eagerly awaiting Season 2. While production on the new season is underway, HBO has been quiet about a release window. However, leaker Daniel Richtman (known on Twitter as @DanielRPK) claims that the new season will premiere about one year from now, airing in either March or April 2025. While Richtman has proven to be a reliable source in the past, readers should take this with a grain of salt for the time being. After all, a whole lot can change in a year!

Pedro Pascal's Role in The Last of Us Season 2

Richtman has also mentioned that Pedro Pascal has finished filming on The Last of Us Season 2. Now, that could mean a lot of things! However, some fans have taken this to mean that the new season of the show will faithfully follow the PlayStation game, and Joel's part in the story will be over quickly. The character doesn't appear for very much of The Last of Us Part II, so it's possible Pascal was able to finish all his filming in a short amount of time. Pascal has been playing coy about whether things might change for the adaptation, but he could just be trying to throw people off. Unless something is announced ahead of time, we probably won't know the character's TV fate until the series airs next year.

The one thing that we know for sure about the adaptation is that it will take place across multiple seasons; we don't know for sure how many seasons will be needed to cover all of the events of The Last of Us Part II, but there will be at least two. That also leaves a lot of questions about where Season 2 will leave off. Unfortunately, we don't know what cut-off point the show will go with, or how much of the game will be covered.

What Happens to Joel in The Last of Us Part II?

While Joel was the main character in the original The Last of Us video game, he appears very little in the game's sequel (WARNING: MASSIVE SPOILERS AHEAD). In the game, Joel is captured by Abby, a new character that has been confirmed to appear in Season 2 of the show, where she'll be played by Kaitlyn Dever (No One Will Save You, Booksmart). After Ellie tries to rescue Joel, she witnesses him being beaten to death by Abby. That scene immediately proved controversial, with some fans even sending death threats to those associated with the game, including Abby's voice actor Laura Bailey. Things have calmed down a bit in the four years since the game's release, but it will be interesting to see if that scene will play out the same way in the show, and how audiences will react.

[H/T: The Last of Us News]