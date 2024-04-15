HBO's The Last of Us Wins Best New Series at 2024 Writers Guild Awards

Now over a year after it first hit Max, The Last of Us continues adding awards to its hardware case. The latest such award comes from the 2024 Writers Guild of America Awards, where the Craig Mazin-created series walked away with Best New Series. The series beat out The Diplomat, Jury Duty, Poker Face, and Shrinking to win the award.

It's far from the first major award The Last of Us has won over the past year, with the HBO series also winning big at the Emmys, Critics' Choice Awards, and Screen Actors Guild Awards. That's all on top of the tremendous success it found in the television ratings while airing, where it quickly became the highest-rated video game television adaptation of all time.

The series is now shooting principal photography for its Second Season on HBO and Max, a batch of episodes series lead Pedro Pascal calls "amazing."

"Filming is going amazing. It's sort of awe-inspiring the kind of focus and dedication that everyone has going into Season 2," Pascal said to Deadline earlier this year. "It's incredible to be back home with them and creatively and everybody, our entire crew, they're working harder than I could even imagine, even harder than our first season which is close to impossible. [...] Stepping into those boots again, it feels strangely brand new. I've never done anything like this before that has such original authorship before I ever got to it."

Both Pascal and Bella Ramsey are returning to reprise their wildly-beloved roles for the shows first season. Joining them will be a new cast that includes Kaitlyn Dever (Abby), Young Mazino (Jesse), Isabela Merced (Dina), and Catherina O'Hara (unknown). Season 2 is then being helmed by Craig Mazin in tandem with Neil Druckmann, who is the writer and director of both The Last of Us and The Last of Us Part II.

The first season of The Last of Us is now streaming on Max while the second season has yet to set a release date.