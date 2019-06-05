The Last of Us, Uncharted 2, and Uncharted 3 Online Support Ending This Year

As the next generation of gaming hardware draws closer, there are still plenty of people enjoying the previous generation’s offerings, especially when it comes to the PlayStation 3. Three notable titles that players are still hanging onto are The Last of Us, Uncharted 2: Among Thieves, and Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception, including their multiplayer aspects. Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end, as Naughty Dog has disclosed that they will be shutting down the multiplayer servers for their games later this year, so now would be a good time to get in on the action before it is gone.

“After nearly 10 years of operation, on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 [5:00 PM PT] we will be bidding farewell to the multiplayer servers for Naughty Dog games on the PlayStation 3, including Uncharted 2: Among Thieves, Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception, The Last of Us, and The Last of Us Left Behind,” the studio said. “It’s bittersweet to say the least. Uncharted and The Last of Us multiplayer on the PS3 are defining entries in Naughty Dog’s history and we’ve been honored to support the passionate communities that have grown around them for almost a decade. We have so many fond memories from playing alongside you throughout the years.”

However, they have decided to go out with a bang. From this point forward, until the servers shut down in September, all of the multiplayer DLC for The Last of Us, Uncharted 2, and Uncharted 3 will be completely free on PlayStation 3. “Just fire up PlayStation Store and look for our new free Uncharted 2, Uncharted 3, and The Last of Us multiplayer DLC bundles, which include all gameplay and vanity items,” reads the post.

“Whether you’re an active player or want to play a few rounds for old time’s sake, there’s never been a better time to experience the full breadth of Uncharted 2, Uncharted 3, The Last of Us, and The Last of Us Left Behind multiplayer on PS3.”

