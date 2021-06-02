The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 Trends on Twitter After Nintendo Announcement

By Tyler Fischer

This morning, Nintendo officially announced its E3 2021 Nintendo Direct, which will be 40 minutes long and largely focus on games releasing in 2021. At the moment of publishing, there's been no about The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 nor it releasing this year, making the probability of it rearing its head during the presentation not great. Despite this, Nintendo fans are excited about the prospect of seeing the sequel, and as a result, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 and BOTW 2 are both trending on Twitter.

To be clear, there's no Breath of the Wild 2 news. Last we heard, it has about a 51 percent chance of being present at E3 2021. And while Nintendo does say the E3 2021 Nintendo Direct will mostly focus on games releasing this year, it leaves the door open for some games to show up that don't fall into this category, which gives not just Zelda fans hope about Breath of the Wild 2, but Nintendo fans hoping to see the likes of Bayonetta 3, Metroid Prime 4, and other highly-anticipated Nintendo games that don't look 2021 bound.

For now, it remains to be seen if The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 will show up at all, let alone with gameplay and/or a release date. Whatever the case, Nintendo fans are either going to be very, very excited or very, very disappointed.

Summoning Gameplay and a Release Date

prevnext

More Summoning

prevnext

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 at 4k 60fps on Nintendo Switch Pro? Yes Please.

prevnext

Getting Excited

prevnext

So Excited It's Trending Twice

prevnext

Smash? Who Cares. Just Need BOTW 2

prevnext

Going Mental Waiting

prevnext

Getting Ready to Cry

prevnext

Also Getting Ready to Eat Joy Cons

prevnext

Trending Double With No News? *Sigh*

prev
Start the Conversation

of