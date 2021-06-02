The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 Trends on Twitter After Nintendo Announcement
This morning, Nintendo officially announced its E3 2021 Nintendo Direct, which will be 40 minutes long and largely focus on games releasing in 2021. At the moment of publishing, there's been no about The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 nor it releasing this year, making the probability of it rearing its head during the presentation not great. Despite this, Nintendo fans are excited about the prospect of seeing the sequel, and as a result, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 and BOTW 2 are both trending on Twitter.
To be clear, there's no Breath of the Wild 2 news. Last we heard, it has about a 51 percent chance of being present at E3 2021. And while Nintendo does say the E3 2021 Nintendo Direct will mostly focus on games releasing this year, it leaves the door open for some games to show up that don't fall into this category, which gives not just Zelda fans hope about Breath of the Wild 2, but Nintendo fans hoping to see the likes of Bayonetta 3, Metroid Prime 4, and other highly-anticipated Nintendo games that don't look 2021 bound.
🗓 Nintendo at #E32021: 6/15, 9am PT!
Tune in for a #NintendoDirect with roughly 40 minutes of info focused exclusively on #NintendoSwitch software, mostly releasing in 2021, followed by around 3 hours of gameplay in #NintendoTreehouseLive | E3 2021.— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 2, 2021
https://t.co/TMjlZ5G37G pic.twitter.com/Hh1l6y0WVh
For now, it remains to be seen if The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 will show up at all, let alone with gameplay and/or a release date. Whatever the case, Nintendo fans are either going to be very, very excited or very, very disappointed.
Summoning Gameplay and a Release Date
Help me summon Breath of The wild 2 gameplay and release date! https://t.co/4I9er3L0wy— Mightykeef (@MightyKeef) June 2, 2021
More Summoning
Me summoning Breath of the Wild 2 for 2021 E3 pic.twitter.com/gyhwXpAwGV— Zelda Gif World (@GifZelda) June 2, 2021
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 at 4k 60fps on Nintendo Switch Pro? Yes Please.
my hands after playing botw 2 at 4k 60 fps on the switch pro pic.twitter.com/f2NWvdV78u— Spared Channel 73 (@OmariBelgrave) June 2, 2021
Getting Excited
Breath of the Wild 2 Breath of the Wild 2— 🌿 Li Kovács 🌿 𝘏𝘺𝘳𝘶𝘭𝘦 🍃 (@LiKovacs) June 2, 2021
So Excited It's Trending Twice
BOTW 2 IS TRENDING TWICE LMAOOOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/95RG0ZOFIt— Rei (@Rei_in_real) June 2, 2021
Smash? Who Cares. Just Need BOTW 2
who cares about smash i need botw 2 news expeditiously— 76yosh (@2xDana_) June 2, 2021
Going Mental Waiting
I JUST NEED BOTW 2 NEWS PLEASE I'LL DO ANYTHING IM GOING MENTAL pic.twitter.com/BxfllXU0n1— ✨Autistic Sidon✨| ZGW hater | (@AzulaAllium) June 2, 2021
Getting Ready to Cry
How to make me cry at E3:— Moonllita ~ Commission open PM me for details (@MoonllitaArt) May 26, 2021
Show me BOTW 2 footages
Reveal of Xenoblade 3
Also Getting Ready to Eat Joy Cons
if they don't mention or say anything about breath of the wild 2, I will eat my joycons— Sniv☆ (@SnivSniv_) June 2, 2021
Trending Double With No News? *Sigh*
When you see Breath of the Wild 2 trending but it's not a Nintendo announcement, just people being hopeful pic.twitter.com/kEXxGBd0r7— Mariana, Mother of Cats 👸🏻🐈 (@joiedeslivres) June 2, 2021