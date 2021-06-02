The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 Trends on Twitter After Nintendo Announcement

This morning, Nintendo officially announced its E3 2021 Nintendo Direct, which will be 40 minutes long and largely focus on games releasing in 2021. At the moment of publishing, there's been no about The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 nor it releasing this year, making the probability of it rearing its head during the presentation not great. Despite this, Nintendo fans are excited about the prospect of seeing the sequel, and as a result, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 and BOTW 2 are both trending on Twitter.

To be clear, there's no Breath of the Wild 2 news. Last we heard, it has about a 51 percent chance of being present at E3 2021. And while Nintendo does say the E3 2021 Nintendo Direct will mostly focus on games releasing this year, it leaves the door open for some games to show up that don't fall into this category, which gives not just Zelda fans hope about Breath of the Wild 2, but Nintendo fans hoping to see the likes of Bayonetta 3, Metroid Prime 4, and other highly-anticipated Nintendo games that don't look 2021 bound.

🗓 Nintendo at #E32021: 6/15, 9am PT! Tune in for a #NintendoDirect with roughly 40 minutes of info focused exclusively on #NintendoSwitch software, mostly releasing in 2021, followed by around 3 hours of gameplay in #NintendoTreehouseLive | E3 2021.

https://t.co/TMjlZ5G37G pic.twitter.com/Hh1l6y0WVh — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 2, 2021

For now, it remains to be seen if The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 will show up at all, let alone with gameplay and/or a release date. Whatever the case, Nintendo fans are either going to be very, very excited or very, very disappointed.