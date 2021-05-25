The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 Report Has Good News for Nintendo Switch Fans

✖

A new report about The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 and E3 2021 has good news for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite users. In short, it sounds like not only will The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 be present at E3 2021 next month, but several Zelda games will be. The report comes from industry insider Jeff Grubb, who noted that he's 51 percent sure that Breath of the Wild 2 will be at Nintendo's E3 2021 Direct, and if it's not, it will resurface within a few weeks after E3 2021.

To this end, Grubb said we should hear about Nintendo's E3 2021 plans sometime later this week, and that its Nintendo Direct for it will come after both Ubisoft and Xbox's E3 showcases. Further, Grubb expects Nintendo to show up with more Zelda than just Breath of the Wild 2, and plenty of Metroid news as well.

Unfortunately, Grubb didn't spill the beans on what other Zelda games he's expecting to see, but it's not surprising considering this year is the series' 35-year anniversary and that there's been rumors and reports suggesting Nintendo is preparing to re-release a few older Zelda on Switch and Switch Lite like it's doing with Skyward Sword.

As for Breath of the Wild 2, we haven't seen the game since Nintendo revealed the sequel back at E3 2019. In fact, Nintendo has hardly said a word about the game beyond noting it's in development.

Speaking of Nintendo, they have not addressed Grubb's claims in any capacity. We don't expect this to change, but if it does we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, take everything here with a grain of salt. While Grubb is widely viewed as one of the industry's most reliable insiders, he's had bad information in the past, just like all insiders and leakers occasionally do.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 is in development for the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and possibly the Nintendo Switch Pro.

