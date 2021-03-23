The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Looks Gorgeous in 8K Fan Video

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild remains one of the most technically impressive titles on Nintendo Switch, but the game now looks even better thanks to a new video from Digital Dreams on YouTube. The modder has given Hyrule an impressive 8K makeover with a raytracing reshade. Shadows and reflections look absolutely incredible, and it simply has to be seen to be believed. The world still seems faithful to Nintendo's original vision, but the game now has an upgrade that simply wouldn't be possible on the Switch hardware. The video from Digital Dreams can be found at the top of this post.

In the video, several areas from Hyrule can be seen, from Kokiri Forest, to Rito Village. Every area looks spectacular, popping off the screen in a way that should delight any Zelda fan. It also stands as a testament to how good the game already looks on Nintendo Switch, as the upgrade merely enhances what's already there. Four years after its initial release, Breath of the Wild remains a franchise favorite for that very reason!

It's always interesting to see these types of Zelda mods! Clearly a lot of hard work and dedication went into this effort from Digital Dreams. In the replies, several fans shared how impressed they were with the final product, and their hopes that one day, a remastered version of Breath of the Wild like this might actually end up on a Nintendo system. Of course, others were quick to point out that their monitors aren't capable of effectively showcasing 8K, but the video looks impressive nonetheless!

Regardless of how it looks, Breath of the Wild has become a massive success story for Nintendo. The game made significant changes to the Zelda formula, offering an experience quite different from previous 3D series entries. A sequel was announced by Nintendo, but details have been almost nonexistent since the original announcement. Fans have been waiting with bated breath, but Nintendo tends to be notoriously tight-lipped. The company will certainly reveal more when it's ready to do so!

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is available exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you a fan of Breath of the Wild? Are you interested in mods such as these? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!