The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Modder Adds Mario Kart to the Game

A modder has recreated Mario Kart Wii's Luigi Circuit in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild on Nintendo Switch. Created by modder Waikuteru, the mod allows players to take part in a mini game inspired by the series, where players can race around a track filled with new enemies, traps, and obstacles. The mod takes advantage of the Master Cycle that was added as part of the game's official DLC. Those who use the mod will find that the track can be reached by paragliding down from Akkala Tower. The course features a stunning amount of detail, all new dialogue, and even new music, all of which can be seen in the video above.

On the track, players will encounter Waikuteru, or a Breath of the Wild version, at least. Players can challenge the modder's time on the track, but they must try to avoid driving on the grass, or leaving the course in any way. Beating the time can even get players some in-game rewards, as well! The whole thing seems like it could be pretty challenging, but fun, too.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild launched alongside the Nintendo Switch, quickly becoming one of the most critically-acclaimed games in the history of the Zelda franchise. As such, it's not surprising to see fans still creating new mods for the game, more than three years after its release! It's always interesting to see the creations of the modding community. Creations such as these showcase the passion and talent of the modding community. It certainly takes a lot of time, effort and passion, and many modders often go on to develop games of their own.

As of this writing, Nintendo has not announced a release date for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, so those interested in mods just might find something to tide them over while waiting for the sequel! Waikuteru's mod will be made available to patrons, and those interested in learning more can check out Waikuteru's Patreon right here.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is available exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

