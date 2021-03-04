Zelda Fans Celebrate Breath of the Wild's Fourth Anniversary
On March 3rd, 2017, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild launched alongside the Nintendo Switch. The title quickly proved to be an impressive showpiece for the console, revealing the types of experiences players could now have on a handheld device. The Zelda franchise has featured a lot of strong entries over the last 35 years, but Breath of the Wild is easily one of the very best. With its massive world and compelling tale, the game set a new standard for the series, and fans are keeping their fingers crossed that Nintendo will reveal more information about the game's sequel sooner, rather than later!
It really was the perfect title to launch with Switch.
vividly remember the day Breath of the Wild came out and I did nothing but sink my time into with every chance I had, once in a lifetime type of game fr— gil (@gilsborough) March 4, 2021
The game deserves a whole lot of praise.
Breath of the Wild is 4 Years old now, yet still gets so much love.
Just proves you can't keep great game down. pic.twitter.com/PGxxPvYDJY— Donnel Enriquez (@Jazzmaster9) March 4, 2021
That's a lot of hours!
Happy 4 years to the Switch and Breath of the Wild. To this day its my most played single player game at 140 hours! I remember unboxing my Switch and playing Zelda nonstop for months— 🅱️rendan (@alotlikebrendan) March 4, 2021
Quite a few fans want to go back to the game.
I never finished Breath of The Wild, and seeing all these 4 year anniversary posts sure is making me want to start it up (over) again.— James (@midiOcore) March 4, 2021
That sounds heavenly, not gonna lie.
Playing legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild while drinking some chocolate milk. Life is good.— XzGames (@XzGames7) March 4, 2021
BotW has clearly had an impact on players.
i plan on getting a small, simple silent princess tattoo because breath of the wild means that much to me. pic.twitter.com/qcewaPa1gl— kennie (kk)🤍 (@retrocelestial) March 4, 2021
Some would even call it one of the best games ever made!
Breath of the Wild is the best video game ever made, and it also has a ton of room for improvement in its sequel, and I will never not be incredibly excited about what that could look like.— Captain M the Game Mattster (@Bizcuthammer) March 4, 2021
Even Reggie took time to celebrate!
Hard to believe this was four years ago. Zelda Breath of the Wild is still magical, and Nintendo Switch still has great momemtum. pic.twitter.com/IvReEwpTJ3— Reggie Fils-Aime (@Reggie) March 3, 2021