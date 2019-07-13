Grandma Finally Beats The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess After 755 Hours

The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess is a 35-50 hour game. If you’re a completionist, maybe a bit more, like 60 hours. It’s a meaty game, but it’s not the longest. That said, for one gaming grandma, the experience of beating the Zelda game was a long one. How long? 755 hours long. Posting over on Reddit, one user revealed a photo of his grandmother’s save file for the game, revealing that she racked up over 755 hours while playing the adventure. It’s unclear why it took so long for the grandmother to beat the game, but presumably it’s because she was having so much fun that she played around in the world a lot before beating it, or was having trouble beating it. Whatever the case, that’s an impressive feat. 755 hours is roughly 31 days; that’s a lot of time to spend on any game, let alone The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess.

“Had a couple of years when I didn’t touch this, but it was always there waiting for me,” wrote the grandma in a comment from her newly created account. “As for the ‘water temple’ comment? I was NOT in the ‘water temple’ most of the time. Never heard it called that before! Thanks for the laugh!”

For those that don’t know: Twilight Princess is a GameCube and Wii game and the 13th installment in the series that released back in 2006, and was notably the final first-party game released on the GameCube. Like most games in the series, it was critically-acclaimed and sold quite well. The game takes place hundreds of years after Ocarina of Time and Majora’s Mask, and is set in an alternate timeline from The Wind Waker.

“A dark force, shrouded in twilight, has invaded the vast land of Hyrule,” reads an official description of the game. “To restore light to the world, team up with the mysterious creature Midna and embrace the darkness to transform into a divine wolf. Fight through labyrinthine dungeons, survive puzzling traps and meet a cast of characters you’ll never forget in this legendary Zelda adventure.”

