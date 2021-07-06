The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Gets a New Release Window

✖

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum now has a more precise release window thanks to an announcement made by Nacon and Daedalic Entertainment on Tuesday. The game’s set to release at some point in Fall 2022 which unfortunately means it’s still over a year away, but a release window has at least been clarified beyond the broad 2022 window previously given. Release platforms remain unchanged, so the game will still launch on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam late next year.

News of The Lord of the Ring: Gollum’s new release window came from the Nacon event going on now where the publisher talked about a number of games it already had in the works as well as several others that have been new to everyone. Alongside the release window announcement, those looking forward to the Lord of the Rings game got a preview of it from Daedalic Entertainment producer Harald Riegler. The producer showed off different scenes and settings from the Lord of the Rings universe as well as some of the “stealth and parkour gameplay” Gollum will employ to get around threats and accomplish his goals.

Game Producer Harald Riegler sat down with us to recall The Lord of the Rings: Gollum's unique premise and showcase @Daedalic’s depiction of Middle-Earth.@GollumGame will be available on PC & Consoles in 2022! pic.twitter.com/7ZlHU9vO9k — Nacon at #NaconConnect (@Nacon) July 6, 2021

Riegler reiterated one of the main selling points of the game by saying that it tells the story of Gollum from the character’s own perspective, a view people haven’t gotten before. It’ll take into account Gollum’s full story and will feature prominent characters like the Mouth of Sauron, the king of the elves Thranduil, and Gandalf.

The partnership with Nacon which led to the game being featured in this week’s event is a relatively new one and was announced in January at the same time the game’s delay was confirmed. The Lord of the Rings: Gollum previously had a 2021 release window which was scrapped at the start of the year and pushed to 2022, though the Fall 2022 one now announced may be a bit later than some were expecting.

Screenshots and teaser trailers have been released periodically since the game was announced, so hopefully we’ll get plenty more of those and videos like the one above during the buildup to the new release window.