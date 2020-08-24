The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Teaser Trailer Released

The first CG teaser trailer for the upcoming video game The Lord of the Rings: Gollum from Daedalic Entertainment has officially been released. Though it was announced last year, not much has been shared about the title ever since with the largest reveal being several screenshots from a German magazine back in May. The teaser trailer is relatively brief but it does seem to indicate that Daedalic is ready to start offering more insight into the game.

In the teaser trailer, which you can check out above, Gollum is shown in a cave, and he emerges to look out on what appears to be Mount Doom, the volcano in which the One Ring is eventually destroyed in The Lord of the Rings. The game itself is a prequel to the books, and it is known that the stealth-action video game will be heavy on narrative and follow Gollum/Smeagol from his own perspective. IGN's story on the teaser trailer, which is exclusive to the outlet, includes some further details as well.

"The Lord of the Rings is one of the most epic and renowned stories of all time - it's an honour for us to have the opportunity to work on our own contribution to this universe," Carsten Fichtelmann, CEO and Co-Founder of Daedalic Entertainment, stated when the title was first announced. "In Gollum, players will assume the role of one of the most iconic characters in Middle-earth. We tell Gollum's story from a perspective never seen before, in any storytelling medium, all the while staying true to the legendary books of J.R.R. Tolkien."

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is scheduled to launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC in 2021. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game from Daedalic Entertainment right here.

