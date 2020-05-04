The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Screenshots Show Off First Look at the Next-Gen Game

The first official look at the next-gen video game The Lord of the Rings: Gollum from Daedalic Entertainment has arrived online with the release of a bunch of screenshots. The new images come courtesy of what appears to be an exclusive preview over at German magazine GameStar. Given that GameStar largely covers PC gaming, it's not hard to imagine that these screenshots actually come from a PC rather than actually offering a good look at what a game appears like on the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X, but Gollum is scheduled to release for all of the above, so who can say for sure.

While Daedalic announced Gollum last year and shared a logo, it's been relatively quiet about it ever since. It's known that the stealth-action video game will be heavy on narrative and follow Gollum/Smeagol from his own perspective. The new screenshots show off what this dual perspective looks like in action as well as what appears to be locations in Mordor and another, far-greener area.

"We are extremely pleased to announce our partnership with multi-award-winning Daedalic Entertainment, to build an innovative, lore-centric game for discerning fans of The Lord of the Rings. With their focus on characters and story, enhanced by rich and evocative artwork, Daedalic is committed to building games for readers who become gamers," Fredrica Drotos, Brand Officer for Middle-earth Enterprises, said when Gollum was announced last year. "We eagerly anticipate the release of Daedalic's narrative-driven adventure gameplay, which is uniquely matched to the complex, deeply-nuanced world of Middle-earth, created by J.R.R. Tolkien."

"The Lord of the Rings is one of the most epic and renowned stories of all time - it's an honour for us to have the opportunity to work on our own contribution to this universe," Carsten Fichtelmann, CEO and Co-Founder of Daedalic Entertainment, added at the time. "In Gollum, players will assume the role of one of the most iconic characters in Middle-earth. We tell Gollum's story from a perspective never seen before, in any storytelling medium, all the while staying true to the legendary books of J.R.R. Tolkien."

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is scheduled to launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC in 2021. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game from Daedalic Entertainment right here.

