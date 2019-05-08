Save 20% on The Lord of the Rings: Journeys in Middle-Earth Board Game

Fantasy Flight Games’ The Lord of the Rings: Journeys in Middle-Earth is a brand new, fully-cooperative board game for one to five players set in J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle-Earth. It’s also one of the hottest board games on the planet right now, which is why you’ll want to snap up this $79.96 (20% off) Amazon deal as quickly as possible.

Note that the game is app supported (iOS, Android, Steam), and it appears that using it will be essential to your experience. The app guides you through each scenario, controls enemy behavior, keeps track of your progress and inventory, and more. The official description for the game reads:

“Embark on your own adventures in J.R.R. Tolkien’s iconic world with the Lord of the Rings: Journeys in Middle-Earth, a fully cooperative, app-supported board game for one to five players! You’ll battle villainous foes, make courageous choices, and strike a blow against the evil that threatens the land—all as part of a thrilling campaign that leads you across the storied hills and dales of Middle-Earth.

Each individual game of journeys in Middle-Earth is a single adventure in a larger campaign. You’ll explore the vast and dynamic landscapes of Middle-Earth, using your skills to survive the challenges that you encounter on these perilous quests. As you and your fellow heroes explore the wilderness and battle the dark forces arrayed against you, the game’s companion app guides you to reveal the looming forests, quiet clearings, and ancient halls of Middle-Earth, while also controlling the enemies you encounter. Whether you’re venturing into the Wild on your own or with close companions by your side, you can write your own legend in the history of Middle-Earth.”

Instead of dice, LOTR: Journeys in Middle-Earth relies on a skill deck. To perform a skill test, a player reveals cards from the top of their deck in an amount that’s equal to the value of their tested skill. If all goes well, the player will reveal enough success icons to pass the test. The deck also handles your character’s abilities, and it will be up to the player to decide how to manage those abilities to pass skill tests and become more powerful over time. Your skill deck is also determined by which of the six available roles you choose. You can read more about how the game works here.

Basically, it seems as though LOTR: Journeys in Middle-Earth will be great for anyone looking for a fast-paced, dungeon crawler with loads of replayability. Again, grab it on Amazon with the discount while you can.

