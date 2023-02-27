The Outer Worlds Announced for PS5 and Xbox Series X

Obsidian Entertainment and publisher Private Division have today announced that The Outer Worlds will soon be coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms. Originally released in 2019, The Outer Worlds was quickly met with acclaim from both critics and fans alike. And while a sequel to the game is already in the works at Obsidian, the studio is now opting to bring the original game to next-gen platforms in the coming week.

Revealed alongside a new trailer today, The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition was unveiled by Obsidian and Private Division with a March 7th release date. Along with being natively upgraded for PS5 and Xbox Series X (in addition to PC), Spacer's Choice Edition will also package all post-launch DLC in with the base game. Although The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition won't be available as a free upgrade to next-gen platforms, those who already own the game will be able to grab this new version for a reduced cost.

Greetings spacers! The Board is pleased to announce The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition is releasing on March 7th, 2023! This upgraded version includes both DLCs, an increased level cap to 99, and more! Accept this 2-minute break to watch it now 🚀✨https://t.co/XViixyKrmG — The Outer Worlds (@OuterWorlds) February 27, 2023

"You've tried the rest, now come back to the best! The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition includes the base game and all add-on content as the definitive way to play the beloved RPG from Obsidian Entertainment," says the game's official description. "This updated masterpiece is optimized to be the absolute best version of The Outer Worlds… even if you choose to play this critically acclaimed RPG as the absolute worst version of your character."

As mentioned, Obsidian announced back in 2021 that it was working on The Outer Worlds 2. When this sequel was revealed, it was said to still be in the very early stages of development, which means that it might not launch for quite a bit longer. Still, if we're lucky, perhaps new details tied to The Outer Worlds 2 will come about before 2023 comes to a close.

Are you going to look to play The Outer Worlds again (or perhaps for the first time) when Spacer's Choice Edition launches next week? And when do you think we'll hear more about The Outer Worlds 2?