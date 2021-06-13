The Outer Worlds 2 Announced by Xbox at E3 2021

✖

Xbox and developer Obsidian Entertainment have announced The Outer Worlds 2 today as part of the former's big E3 2021 presentation and showcase. The new role-playing video game was revealed with a trailer that basically made fun of the fact that the two companies didn't actually have anything to say or show that was 100% in the video game beyond the fact that it is named The Outer Worlds 2 and it is coming. And also, you can't have it quite yet.

The actual known details about The Outer Worlds 2 beyond the fact that it exists? It'll be in a new star system with a new crew. Also, it'll come to Xbox Series X|S and PC and Xbox Game Pass whenever it releases, though no date or window has been revealed as of yet. "Taking place in a new star system with a new crew, we are excited to bring everyone back to The Outer Worlds franchise," said Feargus Urquhart, Studio Head of Obsidian Entertainment, in a new Xbox Wire post about Obsidian's reveals. "And, fans of The Outer Worlds should always remember – It’s not the best choice. It’s Spacer’s Choice."

It's worth noting that today was not the first time that it had been indicated that Obsidian Entertainment was working on yet another role-playing video game. While it was never definitively The Outer Worlds 2 before the announcement, it was always a possibility that a sequel was on the horizon. The original was particularly well-received, and it continued to get support in the form of DLC expansions after release with the latest, Murder on Eridanos, released earlier this year in March.

The Outer Worlds 2 is set to release for Xbox Series X|S and PC. It will also, like all first-party Xbox video games, release for Xbox Game Pass on day one. There is no definitive release date attached As for the original The Outer Worlds, the popular space role-playing game is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of The Outer Worlds right here.

