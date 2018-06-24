The Spectrum Retreat Release Date Revealed

BAFTA Young Game Designer Dan Smith and publisher Ripstone Games have announced that the former’s first-person puzzle game, The Spectrum Retreat, is poised to release next month, on some of its platforms at least.

According to the pair, the game will hit PlayStation 4 first on July 10th, and then follow three days later (July 13th) on Xbox One and PC. As for the Switch version, it will round-out the pack sometime later this summer.

It’s unclear why the PlayStation 4 version of the game is hitting first and why the Switch version isn’t launching with the rest of the platforms. The former may have something to do with certification, while the latter is probably because that version simply needs more time.

The Spectrum Retreat first hit the scene back in 2016 when the aforementioned Dan Smith — who was 18 at the time — won the above-mentioned BAFTA award with a prototype of the same name.

Smith then decided to take the prototype and make it into an entire game with the help of Ripstone Games.

July is a pretty good release window for the pair to choose, as it usually the most barren month in terms of releases, rivaled only by December. If the game is going to catch on, it has the best chance to do so in July.

It’s unclear how much The Spectrum Retreat will cost when it launches, but given its indie roots, it’s safe to assume a price-point in the ballpark of $20 is on the agenda.

Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official elevator pitch from Ripstone Games:

The Spectrum Retreat takes place in the near future at The Penrose hotel, a peaceful yet unsettling refuge from the outside world. As a valued guest, your existence is embedded into the corridors and guest rooms of The Penrose. Through exploration of the striking art-deco hotel you will begin to uncover the mysteries of both The Penrose and the uncertainties surrounding your current stay. Your desire to unearth the truth is obstructed by an array of color-coded first-person puzzles, mind-bending physics challenges and the growing fear of exposing your true intentions.